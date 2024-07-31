When it Happens to You London Tickets

Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) leads an electric ensemble cast in this high stakes thriller by New York Times best-selling author Tawni O’Dell. Playing a strictly limited run at the Park Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed play.

What is When it Happens to You about?

‘This was a 3am phone call no mother wants to receive’

One shattered promise threatens to rip apart a family, as a mother (Amanda Abbington) desperately tries to navigate a future following a life-changing event.

Fuelled by tears, laughter, hope and love, this pacy theatrical page-turner propels its audience into the heart of an unmissable drama.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Extraordinarily powerful’ - Broadway Radio, ‘A powerful play of love and humour through tragedy’ - Bust Magazine, ‘Accomplishes catharsis with its simplicity, its straight forwardness, its significance’ – Theater Pizzazz.

Tawni O’Dell’s novels have been translated into fifteen languages and published in over forty countries. Her debut, Black Roads, was selected by Opera Winfrey for her world-famous Book Club.

When it Happens to You cast

Amanda Abbington

Further casting to be announced.

When it Happens to You creatives

Director – Jez Bond

Book - Tawni O’ Dell