    The Lehman Trilogy Tickets at the Piccadilly Theatre, London

    The Lehman Trilogy

    The Lehman Trilogy is coming to London in 2023

    Running time
    3hr 20min (inc two 15min intervals)
    Performance dates
    11 May - 30th August 2019
    Please note: This production features instances of flashing lights and some video effects that may cause dizziness. There will be instances of total darkness (lasting 15 seconds) and gunshot sound effects. The production contains moments and themes that some people may find distressing.

    Saturday 15 June 1pm Audio Described performance + 11.30am Touch Tour. Saturday 29 June 1pm Captioned performance

    5 / 5 (383 customer reviews)

    jamie brazier

    28 August 19

    Brilliant production. Actors were amazing and the story fascinating. Thoroughly enjoyed it and the time flew by

    lorayne

    28 August 19

    Excellent gripping production, fantastic set and fabulous acting. Loved it.

    Sam Mendes calls on Amazon and Netflix to rescue theatre industry after streaming services make millions during lockdown 11/6/2020, 5.10pm
    Dominik Tiefenthaler takes over from Ben Miles in The Lehman Trilogy for final 4 weeks 7/8/2019, 11am
    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, announced as the National Theatre’s new Royal Patron 15/1/2019, 4.27pm
    Top 5 most anticipated West End plays for 2019 27/12/2018, 9.05am

