The Lehman Trilogy returns to London

After enjoying a successful UK premiere at London's National Theatre in July 2018, the Tony award-winning play, The Lehman Brothers, returns to London's West End in January 2023.

The story of The Lehman Trilogy

Hailed as 'genuinely epic and magnificent' by the New York Times, The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family that changed the world.

The play is told in three parts, exploring the progress and pitfalls of capitalism. It follows three generations of the Lehman family, from when the first Lehman emigrated to the United States in 1844 to the fall of the Lehman Brothers empire, which triggered the largest financial crisis in history.

The Lehman Trilogy cast and creatives

Playwright and novelist Stefano Massini wrote The Lehman Trilogy, which was also published as a novel and later adapted by British playwright Ben Power. The premiere took place in 2013 and later debuted in London at the National Theatre, running from July until October 2018.

Golden Globe, Tony, and Academy Award winner Sam Mendes (King Lear, Skyfall) returns to direct the 2023 production. Tony Award-winning designer Es Devlin spearheads the design.

The Lehman Trilogy, a co-production with Neal Street Productions, features a cast of three actors who play the Lehman brothers, as well as their sons and grandsons. Casting is yet to be announced.

The Lehman Trilogy West End tickets are in high demand

Don't miss out on one of 2023's biggest upcoming West End shows. Having received a fleet of fantastic reviews for its previous runs, tickets for The Lehman Trilogy in London will sell out fast!

To be the first to book The Lehman Trilogy tickets, sign up for our newsletter and see first-hand why The Lehman Trilogy earned five Olivier Award nominations.

Reviews

'A masterwork. Far and away the best thing I've seen.' Chicago Tribune

'Genuinely epic and magnificent. You're left reeling.' The New York Times

'A Masterpiece. So theatrical and transporting, it surpasses all praise.' The Washington Post

'True Blockbuster theatre that will hold you captive until the final curtain call.' Vanity Fair