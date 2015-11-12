Menu
    The Importance of Being Earnest Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    The Importance of Being Earnest

    Olly Alexander stars in the West End transfer of Wilde's masterpiece

    116 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    2hrs 45mins
    Performance dates
    18 September 2025 - 10 January 2026

    The Importance of Being Earnest Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (116 customer reviews)

    LORELEI WALLS

    12 November 15

    As wonderful as I had hoped for, and I did have very high hopes!

    Rebecca Bugeja

    10 November 15

    Great wit and satire. Nailed comedy of manners. Wonderful energy and talent from the performers. Perfectly structured, lovely theatre

