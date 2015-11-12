The Importance of Being Earnest London tickets

The National Theatre’s sold-out production of The Importance of Being Earnest transfers to the Noël Coward Theatre for a strictly limited run. Starring It’s a Sin’s Olly Alexander, don’t miss this dazzling revival of Wilde’s classic comedy in the heart of the West End.

About The Importance of Being Earnest

Being sensible can be excessively boring - just ask Jack. While he plays the part of a responsible guardian in the countryside, he lives a secret life of indulgence in the city under an assumed name.

His friend Algy is no stranger to deception either. But when both men use aliases to pursue romance, their tangled lies threaten to unravel everything. With mistaken identities, sharp wit, and unexpected twists, this sparkling satire of Victorian society is a timeless comedy of manners and mischief.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A sparkling new production” - Daily Mail

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Effervescent, exuberant, and proudly loud” - Broadway World

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Oscar Wilde’s glittering masterpiece” The Telegraph

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Wilde would be wild about this production” - Guardian

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A radical reinvention of a 19th century classic” - Evening Standard

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Sublimely mischievous” - Time Out

The Importance of Being Earnest cast

Algernon Moncrieff - Olly Alexander

The Importance of Being Earnest creatives