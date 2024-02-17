The Duchess of Malfi tickets are available now!

The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse season returns in February 2024 to London's prestigious indoor candlelit theatre with John Webster's influential revenge tragedy, The Duchess of Malfi, ten years after its initial opening in 2014. A story of passion, betrayal and vengeance, The Duchess of Malfi fellows the defiant Duchess as she navigates her own desires in a hostile society…book your tickets now!

About The Duchess of Malfi

Illicit marriages, secret families, deception and lies…

Following the death of her husband, The Duchess discovers herself caught up in a frowned-upon love with her steward Antonio. Meanwhile, her controlling brothers are determined to keep her firmly under their control, so advise against her remarrying, but the Duchess is prepared to fight (and even lie) for her own freedom. In a society ruled by men and their rigid norms, The Duchess must battle to defend all she loves, whilst the men in her life are desperate to control her destiny and seize her fortune, and will turn to extreme measures to do so.

The creatives of The Duchess of Malfi

With this groundbreaking anniversary production of Webster's violent tale of misogyny and deceit, award-winning director Rachel Bagshaw (Midnight Movie, Royal Court), makes her Globe directing debut!

Tickets for The Duchess of Malfi tickets are available now!

The Duchess portrays a society in which women's agency is severely limited and demonstrates the lengths people will go to in order to exert control over them. Book your tickets for this powerful production now!