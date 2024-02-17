Menu
    The Duchess of Malfi Tickets at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

    The Duchess of Malfi

    A forbidden marriage. A hidden family, and a dangerous web of secrets and lies...

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    17 February 2024 - 14 April 2024
    Content
    The play contains violence including murder, as well as themes of incest and misogyny.
    Access
    Captioned performances: 9 March 2024 - 2pm, 5 April 2024 - 7.30pm. Audio described: 23 March 2024 - 2pm, 6 April 2024 - 2pm. Relaxed performances: 3 April 2024 - 7.30pm, 7 April 2024 - 1pm. British Sign Language interpreted: 14 March 2024 - 7.30pm, 24 March 2024 - 1pm.

    Next Available Performances of The Duchess of Malfi

    TODAY is 20th July 2023

    February 2024 March 2024 April 2024

