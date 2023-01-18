Menu
    The Burnt City Tickets at the Punchdrunk, London

    The Burnt City

    Travel to Downtown Troy in this immersive Greek Tragedy. The fate is yours to decide.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is strictly 16+, and under 18s MUST be accompanied by an adult. ID must be provided upon request.
    Running time
    Dependent. Early slots are recommended for those who want the maximum amount of time to explore.
    Performance dates
    Booking through 16 April 2023
    Content
    This production contains Haze, Strobe, Smoking, Blood and Loud Moments as well as Violence, Nudity, and Content that viewers may find disturbing.
    Special notice

    We ask all audiences to wear a Covid mask. On top of this you will wear one of Punchdrunk’s signature theatrical masks. This will give you anonymity throughout the performance to help you feel empowered to explore, and also make you distinguishable from the performers. These masks can be taken off in the bar area. Your Punchdrunk mask will be provided on entry and collected on exit. It will fit over most glasses. If you have the option, wearing contact lenses is recommended.

    Cameras and mobile devices are not allowed anywhere except for the bar and will be bagged on arrival. Photography or filming is not permitted.

