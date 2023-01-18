Everything you need to know about The Burnt City Jan 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Troy has fallen and a new mythical realm of gods and mortals is on the rise. In this captivatingly immersive city, the choices are yours to make. Punchdrunk is known for crafting productions where no member of the audience has the same experience. So, thinking about attending their latest show The Burnt City? Here’s everything you need to know!

What is The Burnt City experience?

The award-winning Punchdrunk present its latest production The Burnt City. The Burnt City, which is spread across two warehouses, was influenced by the circumstances behind the fall of Troy. Inside, a full sensory universe is yours to explore at your leisure as the action takes place all around you. Alternate between Troy's downtown neon-lit back streets and the eerie Greek palace. Follow people who emerge from the shadows and look for stories that are hidden in the city's most obscure corners, or just relax and take in the surroundings.

What should I know about my visit?

There are six entry times with early slots available for those who want the most time to explore. Keep in mind that the first time slot is when the world starts to come to life. Since there are several endings and simultaneous repetitions of storylines throughout the performance, it is impossible to witness everything.

You will be on your feet for the entire performance, making it challenging to stay with your friends. You may be asked to follow a road that is only available to you, and it is advised that you do so if you want to achieve the full potential of the performance. Nevertheless, the choice will always be yours! Mobile devices and cameras must be bagged at entry and are not permitted anywhere but the bar. You are not allowed to take photos or make videos.



PLEASE NOTE: You should ensure you arrive 15 minutes before your timeslot. Latecomers may not be admitted.

What is the Covid Policy for The Burnt City?

A Covid mask must be worn at all times. Additionally, you will receive one of Punchdrunk's renowned theatrical masks, which provides you anonymity throughout the play, encourages you to feel more at ease when exploring, and makes you stand out from the performers.

The Punchdrunk mask, which is given to you upon entry and is recovered when the play is over, may be removed while you are in the bar area. Although the mask can be worn over the majority of glasses, it is advised that you utilise contact lenses if you have them. Unless exempt, it is recommended that you wear a KN95 or FFP2 grade mask which are widely available online and in chemists. This will be worn alongside the Punchdrunk mask which has been adapted to accommodate face coverings.

What is the Age Guidance?

This production is suitable for ages 16 and over. Anyone who is asked for photographic identification and cannot show it to prove they are older than 16 will not be permitted entry. Guests between the ages of 16 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult. They will receive a lanyard from the box office, which they must wear throughout their visit so that performers and personnel can recognise them. A bar that is included in the performance is only open to anyone under the age of 18 when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

What should I wear to The Burnt City?

The most important thing to bear in mind during your visit is comfortable footwear. Since this is a production that involves walking throughout, comfortable footwear is advised, with no open-toed or heeled shoes. There is no strict dress code, however, the temperature of the building can be hot, so is advised that you dress lightly. Coats and bags can be stored in a cloakroom.

The Burnt City does not accept the wearing of bags, even small ones like bum bags. You can leave items behind in the cloakroom for an additional fee. For VIP and Premium ticket holders, this is free. Due to space restrictions, it is advised that you do not bring a bag.

Exceptions will be made for medical reasons. You will be allowed to bring in anything you need to safely enjoy the performance in regard to your condition, such as medical supplies or sweet snacks.

Are there any Content Warnings that I should be aware of?

Themes of war, family tragedy, murder, and vengeance are covered in this performance, as it is based on Greek tragedies - this may be upsetting to some viewers. Please be aware that dark settings, small cramped rooms, loud noises, strobe lights, haze, nudity, and blood will all be present in the production. You could also be standing for up to three hours as you navigate uneven surfaces and packed areas, if you are pregnant, please do not attend this production. No matter where you are in the production, if you feel uncomfortable at any point, please speak to a member of staff as they can remove you from the production or take you to a different area.

Is there any Access that I should be aware of?

Wheelchair users can enter the experience. The Burnt City is split across two floors, with some portions only accessible by lift for people in wheelchairs (the total maximum weight limit is 400kg). Some parts of the event will be restricted if you use a larger wheelchair. There is a minimum door width of 800mm according to the current architecture. The various buildings use a variety of lifts (dimensions are 1m deep x 1.2m wide and 1.45m deep x 1m wide).

Four accessible restrooms are available on the premises, one at the show entrance and three inside the show itself. Please be aware that certain areas of the upper-level lack restroom facilities. The location does not have a Changing Places facility.

There are certain sections that some people can find disturbing, including dimly lit areas, loud noises, strobe lights, and haze. Asthma, various chemical sensitivity, or other respiratory conditions might not be suitable due to indoor air quality. For your own safety, you must be in good health and clear of any illnesses that could impair your sense of smell, vision, or hearing, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, back or neck problems, epilepsy, or any other kind of medical condition.

Is there a bar in The Burnt City?

Yes! The Burnt City Bar and VIP Lounge is called Peep and can be found in the back alleys of Troy. 15 minutes before your scheduled time slot, you can enjoy a drink at the Peep bar. Except for matinées, Peep remains open after the performance. Challenge 25 is strictly implemented, so be sure to bring your ID!

