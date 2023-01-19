Visiting Punchdrunk The immersive Punchdrunk venue =============================== The master of immersive entertainment **Punchdrunk** presents their newest venue which houses _The Burnt City_ - a sprawling, expansive labyrinth of Troy which is their latest and most creative venue yet. Modelled after the hypothetical city, the venue is complete with uptown areas, dive bars, back streets, tucked-away nooks and expansive areas that brim with possibilities. The venue is constructed on a site named Woolwich Works (South East London) which forms part of the Royal Arsenal within Woolwich and not far from Greenwich. It is built on a collection of Grade-2 former military structures that have undergone a staggering £31 million reconstruction. The venue contains an entry foyer, a box office, and interior corridors that connect the buildings when the performances are running. The building is fully accessible. Punchdrunk’s audience capacity ------------------------------- Punchdrunk have taken over the vast majority of the complex, using two adjoining buildings spanning 100,000 sq ft to host _The Burnt City_. As a result of this, the venue can host an audience of up to six hundred members to explore the labyrinth at their leisure. What the venue has to offer ---------------------------- The Punchdrunk Venue has a cloakroom and a bar and VIP Lounge (Peep) can be found in the backstreets of Troy. The Peep bar opens to enjoy a drink 15 minutes before your allocated time slot. Peep remains open after the performance except for matinees. Read more