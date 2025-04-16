The Brightening Air Tickets

Conor McPherson is returning to The Old Vic with the World Premiere of his new play, The Brightening Air. The play is set in Ireland in the 1980s and explores the themes of fate, family, and unseen forces. Following the success of the multi-award-winning *Girl from the North Country *in 2017, audiences can expect McPherson's return to The Old Vic to delve into the complex dynamics of family relationships. Book your tickets for the captivating new production, which will have its West End debut at The Old Vic for a limited run in 2025.

About The Brightening Air

How much of living is really just forgetting?

The show tells the story about a brother and sister, Stephen and Billie. For many, the family home is more than just a building; it can be a destination of pilgrimage, an inheritance. However, for the siblings, the family home is all they have. While they're mucking along in their decaying farmhouse, they seem to be doing just fine. Until things take an unexpected turn with the arrival of an ex-clergyman uncle with an unscrupulous plan, a sister-in-law seeking a miracle, and a prodigal brother hell-bent on trouble. Filled with humor, heart-wrenching scenes, and a breathtaking storyline, it will have audiences in awe of Conor McPherson's power to bring magic to life on stage.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Conor McPherson has had a highly successful career as a playwright, winning multiple awards. These include the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play for "The Weir" in 1999, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play for "The Night Alive" in 2014, and the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright for "The Weir" in 1998.

Considered one of the best contemporary Irish playwrights, Conor McPherson plays have been successful in both the West End and Broadway. His bestselling plays include The Weir, Shining City, and Girl From the North Country.

Creatives