    The Brightening Air Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    The Brightening Air

    Conor McPherson returns to The Old Vic with his captivating new play.

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    10 April - 14 June 2025
    Access
    Audio described: Fri 30 May, 7.30pm (Touch Tour 5.30pm) Relaxed (also audio described, captioned and BSL interpreted): Sat 31 May, 2.30pm Captioned: Mon 02 Jun, 2.30pm British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted: Fri 06 Jun, 7.30pm

