Considered to be one of William Shakespeare’s most renowned plays, Richard III follows the ascent of Richard, Duke of Gloucester along with his deadly quest for the throne. Following the critically acclaimed production of Richard II at The Globe Theatre, Adjoa Andoh makes her theatrical comeback as the producer of Richard III, whilst also starring as Shakespeare’s infamous antihero! Book your tickets for Richard III at the Rose Theatre today!

About Richard III

Amidst the turmoil of civil unrest, a sinister figure emerges. He is cunning and cruel, his wit sharpened to a razor's edge, his deformities a testament to his brutal determination. Determined to seize the throne of England, he employs ruthless tactics to eliminate anyone who stands in his way, even his own flesh and blood.

With each victory, he grows more paranoid and power-hungry, his twisted desires leading him down a path of destruction and deceit. But as he rises higher and higher, the consequences of his wicked deeds come back to haunt him. Despite the ominous shadows that loom over his kingdom, he remains steadfast in his quest for absolute power, his mind consumed by an insatiable thirst for control. But as the forces of justice draw near, he will soon realize that his dark designs may bring about his own downfall.

His name is Richard III.

The creatives of Richard III

Richard III was written by William Shakespeare, with this modern adaptation directed by Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury in Bridgerton). Reflecting on her own childhood in rural England in the 1960s, Adjoa Andoh sets out to explore how pathologising the body and ascribing evil intent due to a person's physical appearance can wear away at the soul.

She says, 'My Richard is set apart from his family and his peers and ascribed a hateful personality reflecting the prejudice of the society around him. This fresh staging asks the question: what happens when the person who is punched down upon, punches up?'.

Richard III explores the politics and power struggles of 15th-century England, through the rise and downfall of one of Shakespeare's most iconic characters. With themes of ambition, tyranny and deceit, this timeless play is one that you don't want to miss!