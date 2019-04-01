Menu
    Richard III Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Richard III

    Richard III follows Richard, Duke of Gloucester, on his deadly ascent to the throne.

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes including interval
    Performance dates
    26 April - 13 May 2023
    Access
    BSL Interpreted performance: Saturday 29 April, 2:30pm Audio described performance: Thursday 4 May, 7:30pm Captioned performance: Saturday 13 May, 2:30pm.

    Richard III Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (33 customer reviews)

    Jane Hessami

    1 April 19

    A fantastic performance in a fabulous venue. Acting and production was first rate and the overall setting in the new Alexandra palace theatre was really superb.

    padmini sheth

    31 March 19

    Excellent production however the ushers at the venue were not helpful nor friendly and frankly they did not care if you came to see the show or not

