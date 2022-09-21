Tickets for Orlando are available now!

Virginia Woolf’s Orlando is often considered to be a modern masterpiece and one of her most notable works. It is a tale of yearning, freedom, sexuality and identity. Themes that are eloquently intertwined together through the ground-breaking character Orlando. Orlando is coming to the Garrick Theatre in London for limited viewing from 25 November 2022 – 25 February 2023. Directed by Michael Grandage, it stars Emma Corrin (The Crown). Neil Bartlett’s adaptation of this classic is a must-see.

About Orlando

During the reign of Elizabeth I, the strikingly handsome Orlando is born. He begins his immortal life as male, but one day, and for the next three-hundred years, he sporadically swaps genders. As five centuries pass, Orlando explores the expectations of an ever-changing and demanding world, in the pursuit of freedom and choice. It is a hero/heroine tale far beyond its years, one that highlights just how difficult being yourself can be, but also the rewards that can come with it.

Emma Corrin in Orlando

Olivier Award nominee Emma Corrin leads this magical production, representing one of histories most famous gender non-conforming characters. Corrin is known most notably for their critically-acclaimed performance of Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s period drama The Crown. Corrin has also won a Golden Globe award for their work on screen.

Orlando tickets are available now

Don’t miss the chance to see Emma Corrin in this take on Virginia Woolf’s work of art. Get your Orlando tickets now!