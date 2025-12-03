Oh, Mary! London tickets

The Tony award-winning, Broadway phenomenon, Oh, Mary! transfers to the West End for a strictly limited run. Playing at Trafalgar Theatre, book your official tickets today.

About Oh, Mary!

Packed with razor-sharp one liners and the brattiest wig in the West End, Oh, Mary! follows the miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound, Oh, Mary! flips the script on traditional presidential history and places the First Lady firmly centre stage in a way that’s bold, camp, and utterly unforgettable.

Facts and critical acclaim

Oh, Mary! won two Tony Awards at the 2025 ceremony, including Best Leading Actor in a Play and Best Direction of a Play

“Howlingly funny. A bona fide phenomenon” - The Wall Street Journal.

“One of the best comedies in years” - The New York Times.

“The funniest play on Broadway” - Entertainment Weekly.

“A theatrical sensation” - The Hollywood Reporter.

“Oh, Mary! is hilarious. A+ piece of comedy” - Vulture.

“Believe the hype” - Variety.

Mason Alexander Park was nominated for Best Takeover Performance at 2024 WhatsOnStage Awards for their performance as the Emcee in Cabaret.

Oh, Mary! creatives

Playwright - Cole Escola

- Cole Escola Director - Sam Pinkleton

- Sam Pinkleton Scenic Designer - dots

- dots Costume Designer - Holly Pierson

- Holly Pierson Lighting Designer - Cha See

- Cha See Sound Designers - Daniel Kluger & Drew Levy

- Daniel Kluger & Drew Levy Wig Designer - Leah J. Loukas

- Leah J. Loukas Original Music - Daniel Kluger

- Daniel Kluger Arrangements - David Dabbon

Oh, Mary! cast

Mary Todd Lincoln - Mason Alexander Park

Further casting to be announced.