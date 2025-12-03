Menu
    Oh, Mary! Tickets at the Trafalgar Theatre, London

    Oh, Mary!

    The Tony award-winning comedy transfers to London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 20mins
    Performance dates
    3 December 2025 - 25 April 2026
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 8 January 2026 at 5.30pm, Audio Described Performance: 28 February at 3.30pm

    Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary!: Story, Cast, Broadway Reviews & London Performances 3/10/2025, 8am

    PlayComedy ShowsHot TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest Tickets

