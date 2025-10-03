Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary!: Story, Cast, Broadway Reviews & London Performances

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    What Is Oh, Mary! About?

    Broadway’s smash-hit comedy Oh, Mary! is a dark, outrageous new play from writer-performer Cole Escola. Set in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, it transforms the First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln into a tragicomic figure riddled with heavy drinking, thwarted ambitions and a desperate yearning for the stage. This bold one-act piece doesn’t aim for historical accuracy – it gleefully tears up the rulebook to deliver 80 minutes of chaotic, laugh-out-loud theatre.

    Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary!: Story, Cast, Broadway Reviews & London Performances

    Who will play the role of Mary in London?

    Mason Alexander Park is set to portray Mary in the upcoming production of Oh, Mary! in London. In London's West End, Park has delivered standout performances, including their portrayal of the Emcee in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, their role as Ariel in The Tempest alongside Sigourney Weaver at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and their recent performance as Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at Theatre Royal Drury Lane 

    Who originated the role on Broadway?

    American comedian, writer, and actor Cole Escola made their Broadway debut in 2024, originating the role in Oh, Mary! as both playwright and star. Their “mesmerising” and “deliriously funny” performance earned them the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

    Awards and Achievements

    Oh, Mary! was one of Broadway’s biggest critical and commercial successes of 2024. It won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor for Escola and Best Direction for Sam Pinkleton. It also broke box office records at America’s Lyceum Theatre, becoming the first show in the venue’s history to gross over $1 million in a single week. The play was further recognised as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

    Critical Reception

    The reaction has been near-rapturous.

    • The New York Times hailed it as “one of the best comedies in years”.

    • The Guardian praised Escola’s “gloriously unhinged” performance.

    • Variety called it “the funniest, gayest, campiest play Broadway has seen in years”.
      Audiences describe the play as a breathless, side-splitting experience, with laughter erupting throughout its brisk 80-minute running time.

    Performance Timeline: From Broadway to London

    The play premiered off-Broadway in early 2024 before transferring to Broadway that summer, where it quickly became a sell-out success. The West End transfer brings Oh, Mary! to London’s Trafalgar Theatre from Wednesday 3 December 2025 to Saturday 25 April 2026.

    Why Oh, Mary! Stands Out

    Oh, Mary! feels daringly different. By turning a First Lady of American history into a tragicomic cabaret star, it mixes biting satire, camp humour and gleeful theatricality. The result is a comedy that is as shocking as it is side-splitting, already hailed as a modern classic.

    Practical Information

    • Running time: Approximately 80 minutes with no interval.

    • Effects: The production uses water-based haze and includes a single gunshot.

    • Age guidance: Suitable for ages 14+.
       

    Key FAQs

    When is Oh, Mary! playing in London?
    From 3 December 2025 until 25 April 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre.

    Who plays Mary Todd Lincoln?
    Mason Alexander Park. 

    How long is the show?
    It runs for 80 minutes with no interval.

    Is Oh, Mary! historically accurate?
    No – it’s a camp, comic reimagining rather than a faithful biography.

    Is Oh, Mary! A play or a musical?
    It’s a comedic play.

    Where can I get tickets?
    Tickets for the London run are available to book today.

    Playing in London from 3 December 2025 until 25 April 2026, book your tickets to Oh, Mary! today.

    Image: Cole Escola in “Oh, Mary!,” Broadway, 2024 (Credit: Emilio Madrid)

    Hay Brunsdon
    By Hay Brunsdon

    I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.

    Related news

    Who is Billy Crudup

    Spotlight on: Billy Crudup

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Billy Crudup has built a career on defying expectations. Equally at home on Broadway, in independent film, and on pre... Read more

    Who is Amber Davies

    Spotlight on: Amber Davies

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Amber Davies is one of the UK’s most exciting stage and screen talents, currently dazzling audiences in the 23r... Read more

    Alisha Weir, Maddie Ziegler and Dove Cameron are all rumoured to play Dorothy in Wicked For Good

    Who Is Playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? What Rumours Say

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Yes, Dorothy Gale will appear in Wicked Part 2 (officially titled Wicked: For Good), but we still don’t know wh... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies