Oscar winner, Rami Malek (Mr Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody) and Oliver winner Indira Varma (Luther, Game of Thrones) star in this thrilling adaptation of Sophocles' Oedipus. Playing for a strictly limited run at the Old Vic, don’t miss your chance to see this explosive new interpretation. Book your tickets now!

What is Oedipus about?

It’s a cold case but, according to the Oracle, if the murderer of old King Laius is found and punished then all will be well. The people turn to their new King, Oedipus, the man who solved the riddle of the Sphinx, to hunt down the perpetrator and bring salvation. He vows to succeed whatever the cost and so begins an unstoppable pursuit of the truth through a harrowing labyrinth of fear and love.

The history of Sophocles' Oedipus

Oedipus Rex is an Athenian tragedy written by the ancient tragedian Sophocles in the fifth century BC and first performed on the Greek theatre stage in 429 BC. It was the second of the playwright's three surviving Theban plays to have been about Oedipus, who prior to the start of the play becomes the King of Thebes after unknowingly fulfilling a prophecy that he would murder his father Laius and wed his mother Jocasta. Oedipus took his mother as his queen after solving the Sphinx's riddle.

The play itself follows Oedipus's investigation in finding the killer of Laius in order to end a plague that has befell the city of Thebes. He is utterly unaware that the murderer is in fact himself, and after learning of this patricide he has committed as well as his incestual maternal relationship, he gouges out his eyes while Jocasta hangs herself. The tragedy is widely regarded by Greek scholars as a masterpiece from ancient Greek tragedy.

Facts and critical acclaim

Rami Malek is the recipient of an Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Oscar winning film, Bohemian Rhapsody. He was the first ever actor of Egyptian descent to win the Academy Award.

Indira Varma is no stranger to The Old Vic, her last performance at the historic venue, Present Laughter, earned her an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Co-Director Matthew Warchus is the recipient of an Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk Award for his work on Matilda and The Norman Conquests. Co-Director Hofesh Shechter was awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours and is a recipient of the Audience Choice Award for his show, Cult.

Aristotle was such a fan of Oedipus Rex that he wrote Poetics, an in-depth analysis of the work where he claimed it was the pinnacle of tragedies.

Please be aware

This production is recommended for ages 14+.

Oedipus cast

Oedipus – Rami Malek

Jocasta – Indira Varma

Further cast to be announced.

Oedipus creatives

Adaptation – Ella Hickson

Co-Directors – Hofesh Shechter and Matthew Warchus

Further creatives to be announced.