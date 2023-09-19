Tickets for Myra’s Story are available now

Set on the streets of Dublin and described by many as a devastating yet heartfelt piece of theatre, Myra’s Story follows Myra, a homeless woman who awakes in a hostel in Dublin and decides to share all. With an abundance of heart and humour, Myra’s Story is a must-see production! Book your tickets now!

About Myra’s Story

Meet Myra McLaughlin, a middle-aged homeless alcoholic surviving on the streets of Dublin. With extraordinary stories to share, Myra is willing to tell the tales of a wild past, as she begs onlookers at her usual spot by Ha'Penny Bridge.

She portrays all the roles and acts out all the amusing, tragic, and heartbreaking events in her life that have brought her to this point. You’ll laugh with Myra, you'll share her tears, and more importantly, you’ll never forget her.

The creatives of Myra’s Story

Myra’s Story is penned by playwright Brian Foster. Irish playwright Brian Foster began his writing career at 39 years old. The incredibly likeable and vulnerable character Myra is a composite of several street drinkers Foster was familiar with in his native Derry, Northern Ireland. Foster’s other works include The Trophy Collector, The Most Haunted House in Derry, The Butterfly of Killybegs, A Miracle in Ballymore, Colm Cille and, Lillibulerro.

