    Myra's Story Tickets at the Trafalgar Theatre, London

    Myra's Story

    Homelessness, heartbreak, and hope intertwine in the unforgettable Myra's Story.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hr 50 mins (including interval)
    Performance dates
    19 September 2023 - 18 October 2023.
    Content
    Myra's Story contains strong language throughout and deals with adult themes; as a result, it is not recommended for under-14s.

