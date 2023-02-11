Medea tickets are available now!

Adapted from the ancient Greek tragedy by the tragedian Euripides, the production Medea comes to @sohoplace theatre for a strictly limited run. Centred around calculated revenge, Madea tells the story of a woman who turns to demolition, by seeking karma for the men who have wronged her. Tickets for this production are available for @sohoplace, from 17 February 2023!

About Medea

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?

Medea explores the story of a woman whose heart is consumed by the agonising pain of grief as each day a fiery seed of rage sprouts within her. Follow the story of Medea as she enacts pure vengeance on the men who have abandoned her. A tale of passion, love and contradiction, Medea explores a sickening game of twisted retribution.

Medea is one of literature's most prominent, and visceral female protagonists, her unpredictable nature, complexity and bravery have kept audiences and critics at the edge of their seats in fascination for over 2,500 years.

The cast and creatives of Medea

Medea is directed by Dominic Cooke, with design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Neil Austin and sound by Gareth Fry. Cooke directs Sophie Okonedo as Medea and Ben Daniels as Jason/Creon/Aegeus. Further casting will be announced in due course.

“I am really excited and a touch nervous to be playing Medea. I’m buoyed by the fact I’m working with two of my closest friends and long-term collaborators, Dominic Cooke and Ben Daniels. I was lucky enough to have Nica Burns show me around the new Soho Place theatre while it was still being built, and I was so impressed by the space that I signed up immediately to perform there!” Sophie Okonedo said.

Medea tickets are available now!

To witness Medea’s brutal emotional pain and revenge, book tickets for Medea today!