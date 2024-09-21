Giant London tickets

Returning to the British stage for the first time in over a decade, John Lithgow stars as controversial children’s author, Roald Dhal. Playing for a strictly limited run at the Royal Court Theatre, book your tickets now!

What is Giant about?

“I wanted to put you bang in the picture. Apprise you of the difficulties. Because, in case you hadn’t noticed, he’s a human f**king boobytrap. And now, guess what, surprise surprise, boom!”

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends…

It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Mark Rosenblatt’s debut play explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric.

Facts and critical acclaim

John Lithgow won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in The Changing Room over 50 years ago, it was his Broadway debut.

A modern-day Shakespeare, Roald Dahl invented more than 500 phizz-whizzing words!

Director Nicholas Hytner is best known for the highly acclaimed West End productions, Miss Saigon and The History Boys, and is the recipient of a BAFTA, two Tony Awards, and three Oliviers.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+

Giant cast

John Lithgow

Elliot Levey

Giant creatives