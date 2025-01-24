Elektra London Tickets
Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel) stars in the first major revival of Sophokles’ thrilling play in over a decade. Translated by award winning poet Anne Carson, Elektra is directed by Tony nominee Daniel Fish and runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited season. Book your official tickets for this unmissable production today!
About Elektra
There is something bad here, growing. Day and night I watch it. Growing.
Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Brie Larson began her professional career at just 8 years old! She is the recipient of an Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe.
- Daniel Fish earned a Tony nomination for his critically acclaimed revival of Oklahoma! The musical transferred to the West End where it went on to win two Olivier awards.
- Written more than 2,500 years ago, Electra was considered a ‘masterpiece’ by Roman writer and philosopher Cicero. Modern critics agree, with many claiming it's the writer's best work from his vast portfolio.
Elektra Cast and Creatives
Main Cast
- Elektra - Brie Larson
- Clytemnestra - Stockard Channing
- Chrysothemis - Marieme Diouf
- Aegisthus - Greg Hicks
- Orestes - Patrick Vaill
Main Creatives
- Writer - Anne Carson
- Director - Daniel Fish
- Choreographer - Annie-B Parson
- Designer - Jeremy Herbert
- Composer - Ted Hearne