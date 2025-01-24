Menu
    Elektra Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Elektra

    Brie Larson stars in the electrifying adaptation of Sophokles' classic

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    24 January - 12 April 2025

    Next Available Performances of Elektra

    January 2025 February 2025 March 2025 April 2025

