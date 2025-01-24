Elektra London Tickets

Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Lessons in Chemistry, Captain Marvel) stars in the first major revival of Sophokles' thrilling play in over a decade. Translated by award winning poet Anne Carson, Elektra is directed by Tony nominee Daniel Fish and runs at the Duke of York's Theatre for a strictly limited season.

About Elektra

There is something bad here, growing. Day and night I watch it. Growing.

Elektra, haunted by her father's assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Brie Larson began her professional career at just 8 years old! She is the recipient of an Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe.

Daniel Fish earned a Tony nomination for his critically acclaimed revival of Oklahoma! The musical transferred to the West End where it went on to win two Olivier awards.

Written more than 2,500 years ago, Electra was considered a ‘masterpiece’ by Roman writer and philosopher Cicero. Modern critics agree, with many claiming it's the writer's best work from his vast portfolio.

Elektra Cast and Creatives

Main Cast

Elektra - Brie Larson

- Brie Larson Clytemnestra - Stockard Channing

- Stockard Channing Chrysothemis - Marieme Diouf

- Marieme Diouf Aegisthus - Greg Hicks

- Greg Hicks Orestes - Patrick Vaill

Main Creatives