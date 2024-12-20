What's opening in London theatres this month? (January 2025)

It’s officially 2025, and with the New Year comes fresh resolutions and the takedown of Christmas decorations. But fear not the dazzling lights of the West End are lighting up London’s chilly streets, as new shows make their debut across the city. Say goodbye to the January blues, because these productions are set to bring a burst of colour to the heart of London. From adaptations of classic Greek plays featuring Hollywood stars to a lively jazz musical, these performances are the perfect way to kick off 2025 and set the bar high for the year ahead.

Kyoto | 9 January

After a critically acclaimed run in Stratford, this political drama is now making its debut at @sohoplace. The play takes us behind the walls of the Kyoto Conference Centre on 11 December 1997, where a tense debate unfolds. With 11 hours passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference was supposed to conclude, the nations of the world find themselves in a deadlock. As time ticks away, an agreement feels increasingly distant. However, they face a formidable opponent in Don Pearlman, an American oil lobbyist and master strategist, whose influence could tip the scales.

Oedipus | 21 January

The ancient Greek play by Sophocles, first performed in 429 BC, has been reimagined by Ella Hickson, featuring Rami Malek and Indira Varma. Sophocles' masterpiece is a legendary tale that grapples with the conflict between fate, controlled by the Gods, and free will. It follows King Oedipus in his relentless pursuit of justice, but at what cost? And at what cost does death become justice? Filled with tension and unexpected twists, this production strips the story down to its core, unveiling its powerful themes in a revolutionary and intimate way. The questions it raises about fate and free will resonate more today than ever before.

Elektra | 24 January

In this electrifying new production directed by Tony Award-nominated Daniel Fish, vengeance and retribution take centre stage. Starring Brie Larson, the story follows Elektra, who, after her father’s death at the hands of her mother, embarks on a quest to restore her father’s dignity. The play delves into the depths of grief, forgiveness, and the complexities of human nature. With a powerful translation by award-winning poet Anne Carson, this chilling and invigorating adaptation of the legendary Greek tragedy marks the most significant revival in a decade.