What's opening in London theatres this month? (January 2025)
Posted on
| By Rebecca Young
It’s officially 2025, and with the New Year comes fresh resolutions and the takedown of Christmas decorations. But fear not the dazzling lights of the West End are lighting up London’s chilly streets, as new shows make their debut across the city. Say goodbye to the January blues, because these productions are set to bring a burst of colour to the heart of London. From adaptations of classic Greek plays featuring Hollywood stars to a lively jazz musical, these performances are the perfect way to kick off 2025 and set the bar high for the year ahead.
Kyoto | 9 January
After a critically acclaimed run in Stratford, this political drama is now making its debut at @sohoplace. The play takes us behind the walls of the Kyoto Conference Centre on 11 December 1997, where a tense debate unfolds. With 11 hours passed since the UN’s landmark climate conference was supposed to conclude, the nations of the world find themselves in a deadlock. As time ticks away, an agreement feels increasingly distant. However, they face a formidable opponent in Don Pearlman, an American oil lobbyist and master strategist, whose influence could tip the scales.
Oedipus | 21 January
The ancient Greek play by Sophocles, first performed in 429 BC, has been reimagined by Ella Hickson, featuring Rami Malek and Indira Varma. Sophocles' masterpiece is a legendary tale that grapples with the conflict between fate, controlled by the Gods, and free will. It follows King Oedipus in his relentless pursuit of justice, but at what cost? And at what cost does death become justice? Filled with tension and unexpected twists, this production strips the story down to its core, unveiling its powerful themes in a revolutionary and intimate way. The questions it raises about fate and free will resonate more today than ever before.
Elektra | 24 January
In this electrifying new production directed by Tony Award-nominated Daniel Fish, vengeance and retribution take centre stage. Starring Brie Larson, the story follows Elektra, who, after her father’s death at the hands of her mother, embarks on a quest to restore her father’s dignity. The play delves into the depths of grief, forgiveness, and the complexities of human nature. With a powerful translation by award-winning poet Anne Carson, this chilling and invigorating adaptation of the legendary Greek tragedy marks the most significant revival in a decade.
The Years | 24 January
The Years is transferring to the Harold Pinter Theatre following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Almeida. This striking new play is based on Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical book and is brought to life by five actresses. It explores the power of memory as they recount Ernaux’s personal and political journey, offering an intimate look at societal and political changes in post-war Europe. Blending memories, dreams, and history, the play offers a powerful reflection on the lives we live over time, capturing the essence of lived experience in a rapidly changing world.
Play On! | 28 January
A modern twist on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this production reimagines the classic comedy in the vibrant 20th century, set against the backdrop of New York’s iconic Cotton Club. The play follows Vy’s quest to be taken seriously in a man’s world, leading to a whirlwind of deception, mistaken identities, and a tangled mix of entanglements. Packed with romance, humour, and plenty of comedic confusion, the show promises to keep audiences in stitches. With moments of high-energy action and a lively, swinging atmosphere, it’s an exhilarating performance you won’t want to miss.
Other shows opening in London this month
Shen Yun opens at the Eventim Apollo on 7 January 2025
Firebird opens at the Kings Head Theatre on 9 January 2025
Cirque De Soleil – Corteo opens at the Royal Albert Hall on 9 January 2025
The Lonely Londoners opens at the Kiln Theatre on 10 January 2025
Cymbeline opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 January 2025
Copla: A Spanish Cabaret opens at The Other Palace on 14 January 2025
Giselle: English National Ballet opens at The London Coliseum on 15 January 2025
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank at the Marylebone Theatre on 20 January 2025
The Gift opens at The Park Theatre on 22 January 2025
Second Best opens at the Riverside Studios on 24 January 2025
Three Sisters opens at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 31 January
Mrs President at Charing Cross Theatre on opens 31 January