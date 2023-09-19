Menu
    Derren Brown presents Unbelievable Tickets at the Criterion Theatre, London

    Derren Brown presents Unbelievable

    See one of the world's greatest magicians in this spellbinding night of mind-bending magic

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 9+
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    19 September 2023 - 7 April 2024
    Content
    May contain flashing lights, haze, loud noises and jeopardy.
    Special notice

    Derren does not appear on stage in UNBELIEVABLE.

