Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, watch closely as internationally acclaimed psychological illusionist Derren Brown brings his astounding new show Unbelievable to the West End’s Criterion Theatre on September 19th, 2023. Don’t believe in magic? You will after this.

Following the incredible success of his previous production Showman, Unbelievable is a new showstopper that is sure to be an unforgettable night of mind-blowing illusions. Book your tickets now for Derren Brown presents Unbelievable and prepare to be bewitched! Please note that Derren does not appear on stage in Unbelievable.

About Unbelievable

In a world where everyone is performing their own kind of magic trick, Unbelievable takes sorcery to a whole new level. With an ingenious blend of theatre and illusions never before seen on the West End stage, the show features a talented company of performers and a New York Subway band.

Unbelievable will bring to life an evening of unexplainable trickery straight from the creative genius of Derren Brown himself. But that's not all - the show also includes an updated version of the one-act play Will, The Witch and The Wolfman, a unique combination of comedy, song, and illusion. It is an experience like no other, where you - the audience - are an integral part of the show.

About Derren Brown

Derren Brown is a British illusionist, mentalist, and author known for his stage performances and TV shows that blur the line between magic and psychology. He first gained mainstream attention with his Channel 4 television specials such as Mind Control and Trick or Treat, which showcased his unique ability to manipulate people's thoughts and behaviours. Brown's performances often involve mind reading, suggestion, and hypnosis, and he is renowned for his skill at predicting human behaviour. Alongside his performing career, he has also written several books on the topics of magic, mentalism, and personal development.

The creatives of Unbelievable

Unbelievable is created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, and long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor.

“We have reimagined what a night of illusion could be. We have taken the love andexperience we’ve put into my own stage work over twenty years and created, from theground up, a proper, original, theatrical experience. I think we have liberated the magicshow. It’s going to be a glorious thing.” - Derren Brown

