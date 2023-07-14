The cast of Unbelievable have a few tricks up their sleeve

There’s magic brewing in a converted distillery unit in East London, as the cast of Derren Brown presents Unbelievable practice their mind-bending moves ahead of the show’s West End debut.

The cast who will be taking on Derren’s tricks may not be classically trained magicians, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t got a trick or two up their sleeve ‘I used to bring the small red sponges you get in magic sets everywhere I went. When I worked in a bar and someone ordered a Vodka Red Bull, I’d pour the spirit and then place the red ball on the bar’ joked Rhys Shone ‘there’s always room for that trick.’ Samuel Creasey was a fan of the red sponge balls when he was younger too ‘I had a magic set when I was six and I was completely obsessed.’ However, if you’re looking to see these cheap sponge balls in action, you’ll be bitterly disappointed ‘I’m trying to convince Derren to let me put it in the show, but he won’t let me!’ Rhys jokingly complained.

Derren Brown who has written and directed the show with long-time collaborators Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories) and Andrew O’Connor (Magicians) has pushed the boundaries in this magical musical production ‘We’re asking them to do the most technically difficult things and they don’t know how hard it is because they have no reference. If we gave it to a magician they would just be like ‘I can’t do that’ but they think it’s doable, so they go ‘Alright I’ll learn that’ not knowing how technically difficult it is.’ Andrew commented.

Does Derren enjoy sitting behind the director's table and leaving the tricks to this talented young cast? ‘I’ve been having terrible imposter syndrome as I’m sat next to two men who I’m used to directing me, which makes it hard to slot into that role and be that third person because I’m used to having a particular role on stage. It’s been a learning curve finding me way in it, but I’ve enjoyed it. Not that I want to stop performing, touring is one of my favourite things in the world to do'.

In fact, Derren loves touring so much that he was actually on a 14-month-long tour when he was first started devising the show with Andrew and Andy. So how does he fit it all in? ‘We knew we didn’t have enough time so Derren invented Covid’ Andy laughed, ‘I done my best with Brexit!’ joked Derren.

We caught up with cast members Laura Andresen Guimarães, Samuel, and Rhys to give us as much information as they could about the show six years in the making.