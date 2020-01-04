Death of a Salesman High Wycombe tickets
One of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman explodes onto the Wycombe Swan stage for one week only. Book your official tickets today.
About Death of a Salesman
The American classic follows the fading days of an ageing salesman and his family and their idea of the American dream.
This timeless, powerful story takes you on a thrilling journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a Father’s expectations against his son's realities.
It’s worth the applause
- The Death of a Salesman is Arthur Miller’s most read and most produced play. The text won Miller a Pulitzer Prize for Drama AND a Tony Award for Best Play.
- The play premiered on Broadway and has since been performed all over the world. Most notably, the show was translated and performed in Chinese in 1983!
Death of a Salesman cast
Main cast
- Willy Loman - David Hayman
- Linda - Beth Marshall
- Biff - Daniel Cahill
- Happy - Michael Wallace
- Charley - Benny Young
- Bernard - Gavin Jon Wright