    Death of a Salesman Tickets at the Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

    Death of a Salesman

    This timeless and powerful story plays at the Wycombe Swan for one week only

    Important information

    Running time
    2hr 55 mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    22 - 26 April 2025
    Content
    Please note this production contains smoking.

    Finstar

    4 January 20

    Best play I have ever seen. Cast and production superb. Only negative comment I have is the theatre allowed customers in 30 minutes after curtain raised; disruptive and disrespectful behaviour and in my opinion they should have been made to wait until the interval.

    Michael Parks

    4 January 20

    Fantastic, powerful and moving performance. Acting was excellent and the staging superb!

    April 2025

    Death of a Salesman news

    We use cookies