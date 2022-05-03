Wycombe Swan is a theatre located in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. It is one of the country's newer theatres, only opening its doors to the public in November 1992. The modern purpose-built theatre is huge and sits on St Mary Street, right in the heart of High Wycombe town centre.

Welcome to the Wycombe Swan!

The Buckingham County Architects was behind the original design and construction, and the venue became home to both home-grown productions and national tours. Every year, it presents some of the most popular and successful shows, including comedy, theatre, and music throughout its different spaces. Initially run by the Wycombe District Council, the venue is now under the operations of HQ Theatres. However, the Council still owns the theatre.

Inside the Theatre

The venue has a total capacity of accommodating 1,076 audience members on three levels and consists of backstage facilities. The complex comprises the Wycombe Swan Town Hall; the main theatre, the Old Town Hall; and the smaller Oak Room. All these spaces are available for hire. From intimate events to large occasions, it is a unique platform with theatrical flair. While the main theatre stages big shows, the Oak Room is generally for meetings, conferences, and similar smaller events. The complex is also home to the Wycombe Swan Youth Project (formerly Wycombe Swan Youth Theatre Company), who present regular productions here. It is open to the age group of 10-19-year-olds. It hosts several performance-based activities, workshops, as well as an annual show. Wycombe Swan offers many flexible spaces that can host receptions, training sessions, parties, networking events, and even weddings.

Modernisation and Renovation

In 2010, more than a million pounds was used to refurbish the building. Along with many other improvements, the project re-seated the auditorium and enhanced the technical facilities available backstage. The Old Town Hall and the Oak Room also underwent a renovation to provide better comfort and more space. Alongside hosting quality shows and events, the theatre also offers top-class catering and excellent service. Before the show, customers can order from the Swan Bar & Kitchen, which provides brilliant dishes, freshly prepared by skilled chefs.

Wycombe Swan is the perfect venue for both small and big events. From staging touring productions to working as a private venue for weddings and other occasions, its adaptable spaces are ideal.