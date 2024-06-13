Boys From the Blackstuff London tickets

40 years after Alan Bleasdale’s ground-breaking television series, Boys From the Blackstuff makes its West End debut! Following a sold out run in 2023, the critically acclaimed production transfers from the Liverpool’s Royal Court to the capital later this year. Book your tickets now.

What is Boys From the Blackstuff about?

Gizza job. Go on, gizzit, go ‘head, giz it if you’ve got it, giz it, I can do it. Giz it then. Go ‘head, gizza job!

Shellsuits, chicken and chips, Echo & The Bunnymen, this is 80s' Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.

Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the ‘sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

Alan Bleasdale’s ground-breaking television series was essential viewing in the 80s. Only nine weeks after the initial transmission ended, it was re-shown on the higher-profile BBC 1. The series was repeated in full again to celebrate BBC 2s 25th anniversary in 1989.

This unmissable and powerful adaptation by James Graham (Sherwood) is not to be missed.

Facts and critical acclaim

The production has received numerous 5-star reviews, with the Liverpool Echo calling it ‘Theatre at its very, very best’ and The Stage praising the ‘ambitious and timely’ show.

The critically acclaimed drama completely sold out it’s 2023 run and 2024 revival at Liverpool’s Royal Court.

The TV series in which the show is based won the BAFTA for Best Serial Drama and came second in Channel 4’s ‘Top 50 dramas’ programme. It was also named one of the 40 greatest television series in the Radio Times, and placed seventh in the BFI poll of the Best Television Programmes of the 20th

Director, Kate Wasserberg is the reciepent of two Wales Theatre Awards for Best Director and is the current Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd

Boys From the Blackstuff cast

Dominic Carter

George Caple

Helen Carter

Aron Julius

Nathan McMullen

Lauren O’Neil

Barry Sloane

Mark Womack

Jamie Peacock

Philip Whitchurch

Boys From the Blackstuff creatives