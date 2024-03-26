Boys From the Blackstuff transfers to the West End Mar 26, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Following two critically acclaimed, sold-out runs at Liverpool’s Royal Court and the National’s Olivier Theatre, James Graham’s powerful new adaptation of Alan Bleasdale’s seminal TV drama transfers to the West End. Playing a strictly limited eight-week run at the Garrick Theatre, book your tickets today!

Graham, who was recently nominated for an Olivier and WhatsOnStage award for his striking original play, Dear England, commented on today announcement “To work with Alan Bleasdale in the room has been the biggest treat of my life. He’s one of the reasons I became a writer. I think Boys from the Blackstuff is more resonant today than it’s ever been before. We’re living through a time right now, with the cost-of-living crisis, where those fears and that anger towards the lack of hope, the lack of a plan to get us out of this crisis, makes an audience respond and react. And because of how iconic these characters are, and because of all those famous lines that a lot of people still remember, it feels really alive in the theatre. It’s actually really funny: Alan Bleasdale is an hilarious writer and Liverpool has this dark sense of humour that cuts through all the tragedy and all the bleakness."

Shellsuits, chicken and chips, Echo & The Bunnymen, this is 80s' Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance. .

It has today been confirmed that the West End cast will include George Caple (Doctor Who) as Snowy/Kevin/Scotty, Dominic Carter (Game of Thrones) as Molloy/Marley/Landlord/Catholic Priest/Policeman, Helen Carter (Top Girls) as Miss Sutcliffe/Freda/Margaret, Aron Julius (Death on the Nile) as Loggo, Nathan McMullen (Wagatha Christie: Rooney v Vardy) as Chrissie, Lauren O’Neil (Witness for the Prosecution) as Angie/Jean/Lawton/Student/Lollipop Lady, Jamie Peacock (Masquerade) as Moss/Anglican Reverend, Barry Sloane (Jerusalem) as Yosser, Mark Womack (The Responder) as Dixie, and Liam Tobin (Then and Now) completes the ensemble

Boys from the Blackstuff is directed by Kate Wasserberg (Artistic Director, Theatr Clwyd), with set and costume design by Amy Jane Cook, lighting design by Ian Scott, movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, original music composed and sound design by Dyfan Jones, associate sound design by Kate Harvey, audio visual design by Jamie Jenkin, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams of RC-Annie Ltd, and associate movement direction by Jocelyn Prah.

Book Boys from the Blackstuff with our priority access now!

Get tickets to the critically acclaimed play with our priority access. Go on, gizza ticket!