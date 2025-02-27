Birdsong London Tickets

The epic love story, Birdsong, based on Sebastian Faulks celebrated novel, is set to captivate audiences at Alexandra Palace next February, marking its 30th Anniversary debut. This show delves deep into themes of love, war, and the personal struggles intertwined with the chaos of World War I. The emotional play brings to life the poignant narrative of a passionate affair against the backdrop of one of history’s most devastating conflicts. Don’t miss the chance to witness this beloved novel unfold on stage. Book your tickers now.

About Birdsong

In the backdrop of pre-war France, the story follows Stephen Wraysford, who hopelessly falls in love with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire and begins a passionate affair. However, as their romance starts to grow amidst the outbreak of war, their world is turned upside down. As the war disrupts the idyll of his former life, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and navigate the sprawling tunnels deep underground. Faced with the unprecedented horrors of war, Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle as his world explodes around him.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Birdsong was written by Sebastian Faulk in response to their fear that the First World War not being discussed or thought about.

“Captivating…kept the audience at the edge of their seats. This is by far one of the best shows I have ever seen. What a compelling performance” – Fairy Powered Productions, “Riveting” – The Telegraph, “Uniformly excellent” – The Times

Birdsong Cast