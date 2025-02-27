Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Birdsong Tickets at the Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

    Birdsong

    This epic love story celebrates it's 30 Year Anniversary since its debut

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+
    Running time
    3hrs
    Performance dates
    27 February - 8 March 2025
    Content
    This production contains nudity, simulated sexual content, strong language, sexual references, themes of war, death and violence and references to abuse

    Next Available Performances of Birdsong

    TODAY is 21st November 2024

    February 2025 March 2025

    Birdsong news

    CAST REVEALED FOR BIRDSONG 13/8/2010, 12am
    NARNIA´S PRINCE CASPIAN, BEN BARNES, TO TAKE LEAD IN WEST END´S BIRDSONG 30/6/2010, 12am

    Tags:

    PlayClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies