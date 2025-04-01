Menu
    Who is in the West End cast of Austentatious?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Playing at Six's Vaudeville TheatreAustentatious is a renowned improvisational comedy that brings to life a brand-new, Jane Austen-inspired novel from the queens and kings of improv. Established in London in 2011, the ensemble has captivated audiences with their quick wit and period-accurate portrayals, all based on titles suggested by the audience. Their unique blend of literary homage and spontaneous humour has made them a staple in the West End and beyond. 

    Austentatious Cast

    The success of Austentatious is driven by a talented ensemble of actors and comedians, each bringing their own flair to the improvised narratives.Here’s an introduction to the core members:

    Amy Cooke-Hodgson

    Amy’s diverse career spans television, film, and theatre. She has appeared in ITV’s award-winning Little Boy Blue, David WalliamsGangsta Granny Strikes Again, and CBBC’s Andy and the Band. Trained in Musical Theatre, Amy has showcased her mezzo belter vocals in productions like Cole Porter’s Jubilee and Howard Goodall’s Girlfriends. She has also toured with Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and performed in the Olivier Award-winning opera La Bohème.

    Cariad Lloyd

    An award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and podcaster, Cariad has an impressive repertoire. She has starred alongside Sara Pascoe in the BBC’s Out of Her Mind, and appeared in shows like Alan Partridge, Inside Number 9, and Toast of London. Cariad is also known for her appearances on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, QI, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. As an author, her book You Are Not Alone became a Times Bestseller, inspired by her award-winning podcast Griefcast.

    Charlotte Gittins

    Charlotte is an actor, documentary-maker, and BAFTA Rocliffe-winning writer. A seasoned improviser and graduate of the Central School of Speech & Drama, she is part of the critically acclaimed double act Folie à Deux, and a member of improv groups Grand Theft Impro, JCB, and Anxiety Club.

    Daniel Nils Roberts

    Daniel is a comedian, improviser, and filmmaker. His solo shows have garnered rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, with The History of the World in 1 Hour highlighted as one of The Scotsman’s Critics’ Best Comedy Shows. He co-created the podcast Come Into My Kitchen, nominated for Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards, and has received accolades at the Webby and Broadcast Digital Awards for his short documentaries. 

    Graham Dickson

    Graham trained in New York and London and is the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Free Association, a leading London improv theatre and school. He has written and performed three solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and co-created the series Down From London. His acting credits include the film All My Friends Hate Me and TV shows such as Afterlife, Witchfinder, PLS Like, and Borderline

    Joseph Morpurgo

    Joseph was nominated for a Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award for his solo show Soothing Sounds for Baby. His other solo performances have received widespread critical acclaim. Joseph has had his own series on Radio 4, Joseph Morpurgo’s Walking Tour, and appeared in the BAFTA-nominated Harry & Paul’s Story Of The Twos and Drunk History. He has also collaborated with production companies like Warp Films, Baby Cow, and Aardman. 

    Lauren Shearing

    Lauren is an actor and improviser who trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. She has performed sketch comedy, stand-up, and improvisation both internationally and across the UK. Like Amy Cooke-Hodgson, Lauren was also a cast member of the Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. She has also performed as a guest actor with the renowned Comedy Store Players, and part of improv groups Breaking & Entering and Anxiety Club

    Rachel Parris

    Rachel is a BAFTA-nominated comedian, best known for her viral segments on The Mash Report, which have amassed over 100 million views. She has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock the Week, QI, and Would I Lie To You?. Rachel is a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4 shows like The Now Show, The News Quiz, and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. As a touring comic, she performs musical comedy and stand-up throughout the UK and frequently guests with the Comedy Store Players. She also has a hit podcast, How Was It For You? with fellow stand-up (and husband) Marcus Brigstocke

    It’s more than a novel idea!

    Austentatious has received significant acclaim for their innovative performances. In 2014, they were honored with the Chortle Award for Best Character, Improv or Sketch Act, recognising their exceptional contribution to the comedy scene. 

    With such a distinguished and dynamic cast, it's no wonder that Austentatious continues to captivate audiences in London's West End and beyond.

