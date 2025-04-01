Who is in the West End cast of Austentatious?

Playing at Six's Vaudeville Theatre, Austentatious is a renowned improvisational comedy that brings to life a brand-new, Jane Austen-inspired novel from the queens and kings of improv. Established in London in 2011, the ensemble has captivated audiences with their quick wit and period-accurate portrayals, all based on titles suggested by the audience. Their unique blend of literary homage and spontaneous humour has made them a staple in the West End and beyond.

Austentatious Cast

The success of Austentatious is driven by a talented ensemble of actors and comedians, each bringing their own flair to the improvised narratives.Here’s an introduction to the core members:

Amy Cooke-Hodgson

Amy’s diverse career spans television, film, and theatre. She has appeared in ITV’s award-winning Little Boy Blue, David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny Strikes Again, and CBBC’s Andy and the Band. Trained in Musical Theatre, Amy has showcased her mezzo belter vocals in productions like Cole Porter’s Jubilee and Howard Goodall’s Girlfriends. She has also toured with Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and performed in the Olivier Award-winning opera La Bohème.

Cariad Lloyd

An award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and podcaster, Cariad has an impressive repertoire. She has starred alongside Sara Pascoe in the BBC’s Out of Her Mind, and appeared in shows like Alan Partridge, Inside Number 9, and Toast of London. Cariad is also known for her appearances on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You, QI, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. As an author, her book You Are Not Alone became a Times Bestseller, inspired by her award-winning podcast Griefcast.

Charlotte Gittins

Charlotte is an actor, documentary-maker, and BAFTA Rocliffe-winning writer. A seasoned improviser and graduate of the Central School of Speech & Drama, she is part of the critically acclaimed double act Folie à Deux, and a member of improv groups Grand Theft Impro, JCB, and Anxiety Club.

Daniel Nils Roberts

Daniel is a comedian, improviser, and filmmaker. His solo shows have garnered rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, with The History of the World in 1 Hour highlighted as one of The Scotsman’s Critics’ Best Comedy Shows. He co-created the podcast Come Into My Kitchen, nominated for Best Comedy at the British Podcast Awards, and has received accolades at the Webby and Broadcast Digital Awards for his short documentaries.