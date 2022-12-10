Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk Palladium panto available!

The spectacular Christmas panto at the London Palladium is back for its seventh magical season. The Palladium pantomime is a Christmas theatre tradition, and with a star-studded cast, you won’t want to miss it. Be sure to book panto tickets at London’s Palladium early whilst availability lasts. Fe Fi Fo Fum, I smell Christmas fun!

London Pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk

The Golden Goose of Christmas shows is coming to the Palladium this holiday season. You’d happily trade a handful of magic beans for Jack and the Beanstalk tickets!

This Christmas join some giants of for an incredible London panto. This brand-new production of the classic pantomime features Palladium favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot. They are joined by superstars Dawn French and Julian Clary, and Alexandra Burke.

Join Jack on the adventure of a lifetime. There will be elaborate sets, intricate costumes, an animatronic giant and more laughs than you can count. Make sure you plant the seeds for a great holiday outing and book Jack and the Beanstalk at London Palladium now!

Who stars in the Palladium Pantomime?

As always, you can be sure that the Palladium panto is a star-studded event with veterans of panto and newcomers alike! Dawn French, Julian Clary and Alexandra Burke lead the cast.

Returning to the Palladium stage after her role in Snow White is beloved comedian and television star Dawn French as Dame Trot. Pantomime legend Julian Clary returns to the Palladium pantomime for a sixth time, starring as The Spirit of the Bells. Making her Palladium Pantomime debut is West End favourite, Alexandra Burke. She will play Mrs Blunderbore, the devilish wife of the Giant.

Veterans of the Pantomime return to the Palladium stage for Jack and the Beanstalk. Nigel Havers makes his fifth Palladium panto appearance as King Nigel. Also making his fifth Palladium panto appearance is Gary Wilmot as Queen Nigella. Paul Zerdin also makes his fifth panto at the Palladium appearing as Simon Trot. More star casting is set to be announced later in the year.

Palladium panto creatives

The 2022-2023 Palladium Pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk is brought to life by producer and director Michael Harrison. His previous productions include Hello, Dolly!, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Drifters Girl and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Harrison wrote the script along with Julian Clary, with input from Dawn French.

The show is choreographed by Karen Bruce with set design from Mark Walters. Lighting design comes from Ben Cracknell with costume design from Hugh Durrant and sound design from Gareth Owen.

Incredible special effects for the show come from The Twins FX. The musical supervisor and orchestrator is Gary Hind. The production manager is Mark Sherwood and additional costume design comes from Teresa Nalton.

Tickets for the London Palladium Christmas Panto available now!

Enjoy the quintessential Christmas theatre experience with tickets to the London Palladium Pantomime this year. A guaranteed spectacular star-studded event with lots of laughs, sing-alongs and antics. You won’t want to be left without a bean to your name, book your tickets for the Palladium Panto now, whilst availability lasts!