Yasmin Paige and Simon Manyonda set to star in Anna Ziegler’s Actually play for its European premiere at Trafalgar Studios May 17, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) Casting has been announced for Anna Ziegler’s Actually with Yasmin Paige and Simon Manyonda set to star. The show will make its highly anticipated world premiere at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End this August for a strictly limited season.

Meet the cast for the upcoming Trafalgar Studios play, Actually.

Actually play West End cast

English actress Yasmin Paige will star in Actually at Trafalgar Studios this summer in the role of Amber. Paige has been acting since the tender age of four and has worked in TV, film, radio and theatre. She was last seen on stage in HOME Manchester’s Circle Mirror Transformation. Her television appearances include Jack Thorne’s Glue (E4), Pramface (BBC3) and The Sarah Jane Adventures (CBBC). Her film appearances includes Submarine, The Double and Ballet Shoes.

Starring as Tom is LAMDA-trained actor Simon Manyonda. He received the Ian Charleson Award Commendation in 2013 for his work in Julius Caesar (2012) for the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is prolific in TV, film and theatre. Manyonda has appeared in numerous big stage productions, some of which include King Lear (Old Vic), Alys, Always (Bridge Theatre), Barber Shop Chronicles (National Theatre) and The Way of the World (Donmar Warehouse). His film and TV credits include World War Z (Paramount), Doctor Who (BBC) and the upcoming His Dark Material (BBC).

What is Anna Ziegler's Actually play about?

When Tom and Amber first meet at a raucous party in their freshman year at Princeton, they connect in a way that seems innocent enough. But as time progresses, the territory gets murky and they find themselves facing consequences that could affect them for the rest of their lives. What is it that actually went on between the pair which led them to this difficult path? Ziegler’s Actually explores the sensitive topic of sexual consent and intersection of gender and race on campus in the modern day. This is a thought-provoking tale that will play on your emotions, and whilst it is deeply felt, it is also just as funny.

Actually the play creative team

Actually was written by acclaimed playwright Anna Ziegler, whose work is returning to the London stage for the first time since Photograph 51 (Noel Coward Theatre), which starred Nicole Kidman. Photograph 51 has been widely performed and even won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play in 2016.

Behind the director's helm for Actually at Trafalgar is Oscar Toeman, who was longlisted for the JMK Award in both 2014 and 2015 and was a finalist for the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award in 2018.

Actually Trafalgar Studios play tickets available from just £24!

Actually is set to run at Trafalgar Studios 2 from 6 to 31 August 2019. Cheap London theatre tickets are available for Actually beginning at just £24. With such a limited run (only 6 performances) and limited seating space, you'll want to book your tickets early to guarantee the best seats in the house while stocks last!

