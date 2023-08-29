Witness for the Prosecution announces tenth cast Aug 29, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas All rise! Agatha Christie's sensational Witness for the Prosecution has announced a double whammy. The trial of the century is set to keep you on the edge of your seats until September 29, 2024, at the London County Hall. You can also get ready to witness (pun intended) the show's remarkable tenth cast as they’re called for Jury Duty, or even worse, to the stand…the court is officially in session!

The new cast of Witness for the Prosecution

Benjamin Westerby (Macbeth, Imitating The Dog – UK Tour; All’s Well That Ends Well, RSC) will play the accused, Leonard Vole opposite Katie Buchholz (Leaves of Grass, Park Theatre; Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons, West End) as Romaine Vole.

Stephen Hogan (Sardar Udham, Napoli, Brooklyn) will play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Paul Ansdell (Dry, When the Rain Stops Falling,) will join the cast as Mr Mayhew, David Shaw-Parker (Uncle Vanya, My Fair Lady) as Mr Justice Wainwright and John Mackay (The Doctor, Richard II) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Phil Adèle, Melissa Aduke-James, Aamira Challenger, Tom Espiner, Sam Flint, Mackenzie Heynes, Damian Lynch, Matthew Mellalieu, Blair Robertson, Nicola Sanderson, Andrew Tuku JR and Rosamund Williams.

What is Witness for the Prosecution about?

Leonard Vole stands accused of the most ominous deed - murdering a widow to snatch her fortune. The tension is tangible and the stakes are sky-high. Can he sway the jury, clear his name, and dodge the grim hangman's fate?

You don’t have to imagine being right there in the thick of it, because thanks to the ingenious direction of Lucy Bailey (known for her work on Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare's Globe), Christie’s story becomes an immersive courtroom extravaganza set within the magnificence of London County Hall.

The Christie courtroom thriller has captivated over 86,000 audience members since the new year, making it a record-breaking year so far for the acclaimed production, are you ready to take to the stand?