Winners announced for the 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards
| By Kevin Thomas
It was a night like no other at the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards, as some of the most renowned names in theatre gathered together to host a spectacular ceremony. The red carpet was rolled out, the buzz of chatter and applause filled the air and once again the WhatsOnStage Awards brought together an electric mix of up-and-coming and established stars, proving that the awards are the epitome of celebration and theatrical brilliance. Theatre-goers nationwide once again had the opportunity to nominate their firm favourites from the stage, and this year the commitment to inclusivity was dialled up a notch, with the addition of gender-neutral performance categories!
The 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards were graced by the presence of iconic presenters such as Jake Shears, George Takei, Bonnie Langford, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Arlene Phillips and Lisa Scott-Lee. Here’s a rundown of the night's events!
The standouts of the year
Courtney Bowman and Lauren Drew took home Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical respectively for Legally Blonde, with Jodie Comer winning Best Performer in a Play for her performance in Prima Facie. Other winners included Gwyneth Keyworth for Best Supporting Performer in a Play in To Kill a Mockingbird and Lucie Jones for Best Takeover as Elphaba in Wicked.
For his performance in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse, Joe Locke scored Best Professional Debut.
The enchanting production of My Neighbour Totoro swept various awards, taking home 5 prizes, including Best Direction and Best Set Design. Other notable winners included Bonnie & Clyde the Musical for Best New Musical and the sell-out run of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic for Best Musical Revival. The critically acclaimed Prima Facie won Best New Play, and the West End premiere of Cock took home Best Play Revival. Nica Burns was honoured with the Services to Theatre Award, and the homegrown hit musical SIX claimed the Best West End Show prize for the third year in a row!
The winners of the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards
Best Performer in a Musical
Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a Musical
Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best Performer in a Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a Play
Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Best Takeover Performance
Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Professional Debut Performance
Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse
Best New Musical
Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best New Play
Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Play Revival
Cock, Ambassadors Theatre
Best West End Show
SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
Best Regional Production
Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve, Leicester
Best off-West End Production
But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre
Best Concert Event
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre
Best Direction
Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Musical Direction/Supervision
Bruce O’Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Casting Direction
Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Best Choreography
Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre
Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour
Best Lighting Design
Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Set Design
Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Sound Design
Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Best Video Design
Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best Graphic Design
Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre