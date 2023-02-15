Menu
    Winners announced for the 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    It was a night like no other at the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards, as some of the most renowned names in theatre gathered together to host a spectacular ceremony. The red carpet was rolled out, the buzz of chatter and applause filled the air and once again the WhatsOnStage Awards brought together an electric mix of up-and-coming and established stars, proving that the awards are the epitome of celebration and theatrical brilliance. Theatre-goers nationwide once again had the opportunity to nominate their firm favourites from the stage, and this year the commitment to inclusivity was dialled up a notch, with the addition of gender-neutral performance categories!

    The 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards were graced by the presence of iconic presenters such as Jake Shears, George Takei, Bonnie Langford, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Arlene Phillips and Lisa Scott-Lee. Here’s a rundown of the night's events!

    The standouts of the year

    Courtney Bowman and Lauren Drew took home Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical respectively for Legally Blonde, with Jodie Comer winning Best Performer in a Play for her performance in Prima Facie. Other winners included Gwyneth Keyworth for Best Supporting Performer in a Play in To Kill a Mockingbird and Lucie Jones for Best Takeover as Elphaba in Wicked

    For his performance in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse, Joe Locke scored Best Professional Debut.

    The enchanting production of My Neighbour Totoro swept various awards, taking home 5 prizes, including Best Direction and Best Set Design. Other notable winners included Bonnie & Clyde the Musical for Best New Musical and the sell-out run of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic for Best Musical Revival. The critically acclaimed Prima Facie won Best New Play, and the West End premiere of Cock took home Best Play Revival. Nica Burns was honoured with the Services to Theatre Award, and the homegrown hit musical SIX claimed the Best West End Show prize for the third year in a row!

    The winners of the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards 

    Best Performer in a Musical 

    Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Best Supporting Performer in a Musical 

    Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

    Best Performer in a Play 

    Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best Supporting Performer in a Play 

    Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

    Best Takeover Performance

    Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

    Best Professional Debut Performance 

    Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

    Best New Musical 

    Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

    Best Musical Revival 

    Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Best New Play 

    Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    Best Play Revival 

    Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

    Best West End Show 

    SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

    Best Regional Production 

    Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve, Leicester

    Best off-West End Production 

    But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre

    Best Concert Event 

    Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre

    Best Direction 

    Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Best Musical Direction/Supervision 

    Bruce O’Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Best Casting Direction 

    Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

    Best Choreography 

    Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre

    Best Costume Design 

    Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour

    Best Lighting Design 

    Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Best Set Design 

    Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Best Sound Design 

    Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

    Best Video Design 

    Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

    Best Graphic Design 

    Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

