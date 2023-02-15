Winners announced for the 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards Feb 15, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It was a night like no other at the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards, as some of the most renowned names in theatre gathered together to host a spectacular ceremony. The red carpet was rolled out, the buzz of chatter and applause filled the air and once again the WhatsOnStage Awards brought together an electric mix of up-and-coming and established stars, proving that the awards are the epitome of celebration and theatrical brilliance. Theatre-goers nationwide once again had the opportunity to nominate their firm favourites from the stage, and this year the commitment to inclusivity was dialled up a notch, with the addition of gender-neutral performance categories! The 23rd WhatsOnStage Awards were graced by the presence of iconic presenters such as Jake Shears, George Takei, Bonnie Langford, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Arlene Phillips and Lisa Scott-Lee. Here’s a rundown of the night's events!

The standouts of the year

Courtney Bowman and Lauren Drew took home Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical respectively for Legally Blonde, with Jodie Comer winning Best Performer in a Play for her performance in Prima Facie. Other winners included Gwyneth Keyworth for Best Supporting Performer in a Play in To Kill a Mockingbird and Lucie Jones for Best Takeover as Elphaba in Wicked.

For his performance in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse, Joe Locke scored Best Professional Debut.

The enchanting production of My Neighbour Totoro swept various awards, taking home 5 prizes, including Best Direction and Best Set Design. Other notable winners included Bonnie & Clyde the Musical for Best New Musical and the sell-out run of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic for Best Musical Revival. The critically acclaimed Prima Facie won Best New Play, and the West End premiere of Cock took home Best Play Revival. Nica Burns was honoured with the Services to Theatre Award, and the homegrown hit musical SIX claimed the Best West End Show prize for the third year in a row!

The winners of the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Best Performer in a Musical

Courtney Bowman, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

Lauren Drew, Legally Blonde, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best Performer in a Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a Play

Gwyneth Keyworth, To Kill a Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Best Takeover Performance

Lucie Jones, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Best Professional Debut Performance

Joe Locke, The Trials, Donmar Warehouse

Best New Musical

Bonnie & Clyde the Musical, Arts Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Best New Play

Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Play Revival

Cock, Ambassadors Theatre

Best West End Show

SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

Best Regional Production

Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve, Leicester

Best off-West End Production

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, The Turbine Theatre

Best Concert Event

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Sondheim Theatre

Best Direction

Phelim McDermott, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Best Musical Direction/Supervision

Bruce O’Neil and Matt Smith, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Best Casting Direction

Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

Best Choreography

Arlene Phillips, Grease, Dominion Theatre

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade, The Cher Show, UK tour

Best Lighting Design

Jessica Hung Han Yun, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Best Set Design

Tom Pye and Basil Twist, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Best Sound Design

Tony Gayle, My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Best Video Design

Joshua Thorson, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Best Graphic Design

Studio Doug, Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre