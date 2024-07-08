Which witch is which? A definitive guide to the Wicked characters Jul 8, 2024 | By Posted on| By Carly Clements-Yu Popular? You’d better believe it. Wicked has enchanted audiences at the Apollo Victoria Theatre since it first opened in 2006. The musical stage adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West is a revisionism of L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz and its main villain. Want to know how different things are? Let us give you all the Shiz about the Wicked musical characters. Who are the main Wicked characters? From flying monkeys to faceless wizards, there are many distinctive Wicked characters. But the leads are two young women brought together by the housing office at Shiz University. Let us educate you on our two leads. Elphaba Thropp A mysterious green witch. When we meet Elphaba, she’s a shy, awkward, but highly intelligent girl. The result of an affair, Elphaba looks nothing like anyone else in Oz and is shunned by all, including her dad. At school, other students ridicule her looks and for standing up for her beliefs. After a school ball, everything changes when she meets the new popular kid, and her roommate, Galinda, takes her under her wing. Though her life improves, her political beliefs force her to choose a different path where she steps away from her dreams. Choosing good over evil ostracises her further, and the whole of Oz turns on the Wicked Witch. Galinda (Glinda) Arduenna Upland Beautiful and snobby, Galinda is the picture-perfect student. The confident trendsetter is disgusted when paired with the oddball Elphaba, but after careful observation, she decides to befriend and help the socially awkward witch. The pair form an unlikely kinship that comes to a head when they have to choose between morals and social standing in the electrifying Defying Gravity - the most famous of the Wicked songs. Does Galinda seem familiar? It’s because she is! During the first act, Galinda changes her name to Glinda. In the original Wizard of Oz, she’s known as Glinda the Good - the most powerful witch in the land.

Who are the other Wicked characters?

With some clever twists and turns, the other main Wicked characters play major roles in The Wizard of Oz, though you may not realise it until the end of the show. We won’t spoil it for you, but there may be hints along the way.

Fiyero Tigelaar

Handsome and confident, Fiyero is a prince and the love interest of both Elphaba and Glinda. Hiding his true feelings leads to further conflict between our main female characters. Will he follow social expectations or fight for true love? It’s something he’ll have to think hard about.

Nessarose Thropp

Nessarose attends Shiz University with her big sister Elphaba. She’s paraplegic and desperate for independence. When asked to the ball by a munchkin boy named Boq, she develops unrequited feelings, which result in disaster for her, the boy and Elphaba.

Boq

The object of Nessarose’s affection, Boq has a crush on Galinda and will do anything she says, including courting another girl. His selfish actions lead Nessarose on a path of destruction where she abuses her powers as the governor of Munchkinland. If only he had the heart to reveal his true feelings earlier on.

Madame Morrible

The head teacher of Shiz University, Madame Morrible seems like a nurturing authority figure. Noticing Elphaba’s unique and powerful talents, she tutors her so she can one day work with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. When their hard work pays off, Madame Morrible expects Elphaba to fall in line despite all the evil things she and the Wizard support. When Elphaba rejects them, Madame Morrible launches a witch hunt and gives her the moniker of Wicked Witch.

The Wizard of Oz

Posing as an enigmatic and powerful force, The Wizard of Oz rules the land. When Elphaba and Galinda encounter him for the first time, he isn't what they expected. Assumptions dissolve further when they discover who he truly is and his connection to Elphaba.

Doctor Dillamond

The only Animal professor at Shiz, Doctor Dillamond is a history teacher who suffers discrimination from both staff and students. His treatment and teachings fuel Elphaba's convictions, leading her to fight against oppressive forces.

Which famous actors have played Wicked characters?

The Wicked cast is always chock-full of big names and rising talent. Here are some familiar names and faces that have played the Wicked characters.

When the West End production first opened, Idina Menzel reprised her role of Elphaba after originating the role on Broadway. We’ve since seen some of the best actors in musical theatre green up and belt out that high E. Actors include Kerry Ellis, Alexia Khadime, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, Willemijn Verkaik, Alice Fearn, Lucie Jones, and Cassidy Jones.

Likewise, Glinda has been a star attractor, with Helen Dallimore, Gina Beck, Sophie Evans, Dianne Pilkington, and Savannah Stevenson playing the role.

Fiyero has been played by Adam Garcia, Lee Mead, Matt Willis, Ben Freeman, and Oliver Tompsett.

Madame Morrible has been previously played by Miriam Margoyles, Anita Dobson, Harriet Thorpe, and Kim Ismay.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has been played by Nigel Planer, Sam Kelly, Desmond Barrit, Clive Carter, Tom McGowan, and Mark Curry.

How to watch Wicked

