What's opening in London theatres this month? (May 2023) May 2, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas As we enter the delightful month of May, London's theatre scene is set to bloom with an array of exciting new shows! Whether you're in the mood for a heart-wrenching drama or a laugh-out-loud comedy, there's something for everyone taking to the stage this month. Below, we've highlighted some of the most highly anticipated productions opening in London theatres this May.

Brokeback Mountain (13 May)

Set against the rugged peaks of the Wyoming mountains, Brokeback Mountain tells the story of two cowboys entangled in a forbidden love affair. Adapted from the short story by Annie Proulx and the smash-hit film of the same name, this heart-wrenching tale is set in an unforgiving time, where freedom is far from reach.

Brokeback Mountain stars Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, in a raw and emotional portrayal of a love that is doomed from the start. Directed by acclaimed director Ivo van Hove, this is a must-see for anyone who wants to experience the power of love, loss, and heartbreak on stage.

Mrs. Doubtfire (19 May)

When a bitter divorce threatens to tear his family apart, struggling actor Daniel Hillard dons his finest tweed skirt and prosthetic mask and poses as the Scottish housekeeper Mrs. Eugenia Doubtfire in order to spend time with his children. With all the heart of the 1993 film and an extra measure of laughter, Mrs. Doubtfire the musical has been created by John O'Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the award-winning team behind Broadway's Something Rotten. Starring Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard, this musical adds layer upon layer of fresh, exciting elements that will leave you wanting more!

Bleak Expectations (26 May)

Based on the award-winning BBC Radio 4 series, Bleak Expectations is a hilarious Dickensian spoof that follows the misadventures of a young orphan named Pip Bin. Starring Stephen Fry as the narrator, this production promises to be a riotous romp through Victorian England. With a book by Mark Evans and music and lyrics by Mark Burton and Ed Curtis, Bleak Expectations is a must-see for anyone who loves a good comedy!

Rose (31 May)

Written by Martin Sherman, Rose is a one-woman play that tells the story of a Jewish woman's journey from a small village in Ukraine to the shores of Miami Beach. Starring the incomparable Maureen Lipman in the title role, this production promises to be a powerful and moving exploration of identity, loss, and the search for belonging. Rose is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the greatest actresses of our time on stage.

This incredibly powerful one-woman show is a poignant reminder of how the tortuous events that moulded the 20th century remain all the more relevant today. As racial tensions, religious persecution and war in Europe dominate our 24-hour news cycle, we can easily draw parallels to our past. Maureen Lipman embodies Rose and offers a delicate, intimate, moving and sometimes funny account of the 20th century in this timely and thought-provoking show that serves as a cautionary tale.

Also opening in London theatres this month:

Biscuits for Breakfast opens at Hampstead Theatre on 5 May 2023.

Greatest Days opens at Churchill Theatre on 6 May 2023.

Once on This Island opens at Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park on 10 May 2023.

The Comedy of Errors opens at Shakespeare's Globe on 12 May 2023.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying opens at Southwark Playhouse - Borough on 12 May 2023.

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical opens at Phoenix Theatre on 12 May 2023.

Aspects of Love opens at Lyric Theatre on 13 May 2023.

Liza Pulman & Joe Stilgoe - A Couple of Swellsopens at Duchess Theatre on 15 May 2023.

Northern Ballet: The Great Gatsby opens at Sadler's Wells on 16 May 2023.

Wuthering Heights opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 23 May 2023.

Eddie Izzard’s Great Expectations opens at Garrick Theatre 24 May 2023.

The Shape of Things opens at Park Theatre on 24 May 2023.

Groundhog Day opens at Old Vic Theatre on 26 May 2023.