What's opening in London theatres this month? ? (April 2024)

Player Kings – Henry IV Part I and Part II (01 April)

Sir Ian McKellen. Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Romeo and Juliet). Richard Coyle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, To Kill a Mockingbird). Need we go on?

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air … some things never change in England! Combining Shakespeare’s greatest historic plays (Henry IV Part I and Henry IV Part 2, in case the title didn’t give it away) this 4-hour epic is set to be the theatrical event of the season.

Adapted by the multi award-winning writer and director Robert Icke, Ian McKellen – ‘one of the world’s greatest actors’ (Times) stars as Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare’s classic.

Most men would kill to take the thrown and wield unimaginable power, however Hal, the heir to the throne, is quite content boozing with his friends. With his comic sidekick and best friend, the infamous John Falstaff keeping him company in the public house, is it any wonder he prefers drinking in The Crown instead of wearing one? His father begs him to drop the pints and pick up his responsibilities, but will Hal sacrifice his carefree lifestyle to lead his country through the War of the Roses?

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (04 April)

The love story continues for these two strangers! The critics fell head over heels for this modern rom com, with The Guardian calling it ‘funny, heartfelt but unsentimental, it’s a charmer’ when it premiered at the Kiln Theatre last year.

Transferring to the Criterion Theatre for a strictly limited run, Two Strangers is a little tale set in the Big Apple. Robin is a stressed out 20 something New Yorker, and the sister to a very young bride-to-be. Dougal is a naïve Brit who’s just landed in the city for his dads second wedding. Is it love at first sight? No.

Stuck together for 36 hours, Dougal and ‘Aunty’ Robin explore the sites. To Dougal, the city is a movie come to life; to Robin a reminder of dreams turned sour. As the wedding approaches, and their walk comes to an end, the two strangers become anything but.

Starring Sam Tutty, one of the youngest ever Olivier award winners for his lead role in 2020s Dear Evan Hansen, as Dougal, and star of multi-Tony and Olivier winning smash-hit musical Hamilton, Dujonna Gift as Robin. These crossed (the pond) lovers have plenty of star power.

Machinal (11 April)

Billed as ‘one of the great theatre nights of the decade’ by WhatsOnStage, and simply ‘mesmerising’ by the Daily Mail, Machinal makes its highly anticipated West End transfer this month.

‘How can that be? A great sin – a mortal sin – for which I must die and go to hell – but it made me free! One moment I was free!’ From the outside, Helen Jones and her husband have a ‘happy marriage’. Until she murders him. Pushed to breaking point by the relentless machinery of her life, suburban housewife, Ruth Snyder, killed her husband in cold blood. More than 90 years since her brutal crime, Snyder’s actions still fascinate.

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s pulse-pounding play to The Old Vic. Starring Rosie Sheehy as the young woman, this cautionary tale of past and present is a horrifying and haunting watch. With ‘Sheehy cementing her reputation as an astounding stage talent’ this shattering production is perfect for true crime fans, and seasoned theatregoers alike.

Minority Report (19 April)

Adapted from the cult 2002 film starring Tom Cruise, this striking stage premiere of Minority Report bursts onto the Lyric Hammersmith stage later this month.

Award-winning director Max Webster (Life of Pi) creates a world which borders science fiction and reality. Challenging our beliefs about justice and freewill in a real-time chase through London of the future, neuroscientist Dame Julia Anderton is about to launch the next phase of her pioneering Pre-Crime programme, detaining people for crimes before they are committed.

But when Julia is accused of pre-murder, she’s in a race against time to save herself from her own system.

This thrilling adaptation of Philip K Dick’s iconic story challenges our beliefs about justice and freewill in a real-time chase through London of the future.

Also opening in London theatres this month

The Jungle Comedy Lock-In opens at the Arts Theatre on 5 April 2024

Your Lie in April opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 April 2024

With All Our Hearts opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 9 April 2024

The Ballad of Hattie and James opens at the Kiln Theatre on 11 April 2024

Sophie’s Surprise 29th opens at Underbelly Boulevard on 11 April 2024

Anarchy Dance Theatre – Second Body opens at The Coronet Theatre on 12 April 2024

Jonathon Pie: Heroes and Villains opens at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 16 April 2024

The Glass Menagerie opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 17 April 2024

Ushers: The Front of House Musical opens at the Other Palace Studio on 10 April 2024

Hung Dance – Birdy opens at The Coronet Theatre on 19 April 2024

Minority Report opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 19 April 2024

Chou Kuan-Jou – Tomato opens at The Coronet Theatre on 23 April 2024

Birmingham Royal Ballet – The Sleeping Beauty opens at Sadler’s Wells on 24 April 2024

Riverbed Theatre – Taking it Down and Putting it up opens at The Coronet Theatre on 26 April 2024

Some Guys Have All the Luck opens at the Dominion Theatre on 28 April 2024