What’s opening in London Theatre this month? (November 2019) Nov 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The days are shorter and darker as the colder months set in and whilst you’re busy getting your big coat out, London Theatre is getting more big shows out! Battling off those shorter day blues is the pop sensation of Shakespearean proportions, & Juliet, which will be making its highly anticipated West End premiere. It’ll definitely have you dancing all the way home! Christmas is also on the way with the return of the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol; bringing festive cheer to ensure winter is merry and bright this 2019! Read below to see what else is opening up in London this November…

& Juliet (opening 2 November)

With songs from the legendary Max Martin and a classic Shakespeare tragedy; this unexpected match made in heaven is a sensation set to dazzle the West End. Most are familiar with the tragic ending of Romeo & Juliet, but tragedies are so been there, done that. This plot twist rips up the last page and instead gives Juliet a life; after all, Romeo was just her first love. Watch Juliet go on an epic adventure and find herself instead of searching for true love, accompanied by her best friends, her nanny and the most epic pop songs of all time. Get your tickets for & Juliet’s West End premiere at London’s Shaftsbury Theatre before this incredible new musical becomes a smash hit sell-out once those rave reviews roll in!





Touching the Void (opening 9 November)

From the creator of the acclaimed War Horse and The Grinning Man, Tom Morris is back again, and bringing his gripping new drama to the West End following a sell-out run last year at Bristol’s Old Vic. Tickets for Touching the Void at the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre are available now and are bound to be in high demand, following its raved-about world premiere. Based on the internationally best-selling memoir by Joe Simpson and the BAFTA-winning adapted film, comes the stage adaptation written by the award-winning David Greig. This suspense-filled play follows Simpson’s struggle for survival as he faces death in the Andes. You won’t want to miss this critically acclaimed drama that will have you holding onto your seat for dear life as you get transported from the West End to the Peruvian Andes.





White Christmas (opening 15 November)

The holidays are closer than they seem, with the festivities just around the corner, you can get started as early as mid-November this year with Irving Berlin’s musical. Tickets for White Christmas at the West End’s Dominion Theatre are the best gift and the perfect way to kick off the Christmas traditions this year. White Christmas has been a must-see since the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, famously starring Bill Crosby and Danny Kaye, and this stage version is no exception to that. Featuring timeless songs such as ‘Blue Skies’, ‘Count Your Blessings’ and ‘White Christmas’, making this beloved musical completely unmissable!





An Act of God (opening 27 November)

This daring comedy is as side-splittingly funny as it is downright sinful! It all began as a series of tweets which turned into a satirical book and it is now set to take to the stage with its UK premiere. From the multi-award-winning writer David Javerbaum and inspired by the twitter account he runs @TheTweetofGod, which has a whopping 6 million+ followers, comes a 90-minute long conversation with God, staged to be as funny as possible. An Act of God tickets are available now and you’ll want to be sure to secure yours, because when else are you going to witness God answer all the world’s burning questions?



A Christmas Carol (opening 29 November)

Returning once more due to the high demand is the Old Vic’s highly celebrated A Christmas Carol. Matthew Warcus’ smash-hit production of the Charles Dicken’s Christmas classic is back for a limited run over the festive period and it is not one to be missed. Be sure to book your tickets for A Christmas Carol whilst availability lasts – this hugely popular production of a festive favourite is bound to be a sell-out! If you’re looking for the perfect way to spread Christmas cheer and getting even the biggest humbugs in the holiday spirit, then this heart-warming play is for you.

Also opening in November 2019…

Reputation The Musical opens at The Other Palace on 5 November 2019.

The Taming of the Shrew opens at the Barbican Centre on 5 November 2019.

Measure for Measure opens at the Barbican Centre on 12 November 2019.

#WeAreArrested opens at Arcola Theatre on 13 November 2019.

Stray Dogs opens at Park Theatre on 13 November 2019.

Orphée opens at London Coliseum on 15 November 2019.

Cinderella opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 16 November 2019.

Hunger opens at Arcola Theatre on 20 November 2019.

The Arrival opens at Bush Theatre on 21 November 2019.

The Snowman opens at Peacock Theatre on 21 November 2019.

The Greatest Play in the History of the World opens at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 26 November 2019.

Cyrano De Bergerac opens at the Playhouse Theatre on 27 November 2019.

Midnight Movie opens at the Royal Court Theatre on 27 November 2019.

Oi Frog & Friends opens at Lyric Theatre on 29 November 2019.

Peppa Pig: Best Day Ever opens at Duke of York’s Theatre on 29 November 2019.

The Snail and the Whale opens at Apollo Theatre on 30 November 2019.

