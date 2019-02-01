What's opening in London Theatre this month? (February 2019) Feb 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali February is the shortest month and the month of love, which is definitely appreciated after the long dark days of January. You’ve made it through the post-Christmas drought of being careful with your pennies and now it’s perfectly acceptable (and totally needed) to treat yourself. Of course, there is no better treat than a night at the theatre and this month opens the door to some big names; show titles and stars alike.

Julian Ovenden and Gillian Anderson in the upcoming production of All About Eve at the Noel Coward Theatre

Broadway stardom isn’t easy when ageing!

All About Eve (opens 2 Feb)

Ivo Van Hove’s adaptation of All About Eve comes to the Noel Coward Theatre this month after an announcement that feels like it happened forever ago. The combination of a Tony Award-winning director and Academy Award-winning film has certainly got the West End excited. The addition of Gillian Anderson and Lily James to the cast, however, has got London town simply buzzing for the opening of this play. It’s hard to put your finger on what the most enticing element of this show is but either way it's a certainty that this play is going to be desperately sought after. If you haven’t already got yours, then you need to grab tickets now to be in with a chance of seeing this play.

Purchase tickets to All About Eve.

Strictly stars form the hottest new boyband of dance

Rip It Up The 60s (opens 7 Feb)

Jay McGuiness, Aston Merrygold, Harry Judd and Louis Smith come together following their Strictly Come Dancing success to bring the best kind of mash-up of music and dance. This isn’t just one to watch but one you’re not going to want to take your eyes off, as the Strictly champions travel back in time to pay homage to the 60s and to the greatest songs that that decade blessed us with. This includes songs from legends such as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Marvin Gaye and many more, making sure there’s definitely something everyone will like. Take a trip to the Garrick Theatre and to the 60s simultaneously with a ticket to Rip It Up.

Purchase tickets to Rip It Up The 60s.

You’ll definitely want a slice of this musical!

Waitress (opens 8 Feb)

Finally, this much waited for Broadway hit, with music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles, is set to premiere this month in the West End and the excitement is at bursting point. American Idol runner up and recording artist Katharine McPhee stars as Jenna, a waitress at a local diner who is trapped in a loveless and abusive marriage. Her only escape is pie! When an unwanted pregnancy comes along, it’s the last thing she needs but, it’s the start of something new for Jenna; an affair with her doctor. Everything is a mess for Jenna (and we're not just talking about the flour in her hair) but that doesn’t stop her baking, in fact, it gives her a plan of action. This musical already has a huge following so if you’re wanting a piece of the pie then now’s the time to act. Get your tickets now whilst there is great availability with prices starting at £24!

Purchase tickets to Waitress.

Act fast or you’ll be the only fool in town missing out

Only Fools and Horses The Musical (opens 9 Feb)

Del Boy and Rodney are set to arrive in the West End very soon! From one of Britain’s most loved sitcoms to a musical… Yes, that’s right. Only Fools and Horses is set to debut in London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket as a musical. The show’s original creator, John Sullivan, sadly passed away in 2011. However, his son Jim Sullivan has continued his father’s dream by writing this upcoming musical with Paul Whitehouse , who will also be starring in the show as Grandad. The fact that the Time On Our Hands Christmas special still holds the record for most watched sitcom today despite the show ending decades ago is a testament to its popularity. The tickets for this musical are proving just as popular as the show, so be sure to get yours before they’re all gone.

Purchase tickets to Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

The hilarious hindrances of progressivism

Admissions (opens 28 Feb)

Joshua Harmon’s new hit Broadway show transfers to the West End’s Trafalgar Studios and stars Doctor Who’s Alex Kingston. This new play created a whirlwind of buzz in New York and we’re expecting similar results here in London. The school administrators are focused on diversity and changing the way admissions are done at their school, but all that turns on its head when their son doesn’t meet the admissions requirements for his ivy league school of choice. The hypocrisy and contradictions of their forward-thinking ideals are laughable and outrageous, which is what makes this play thought-provoking and brilliant. Having already won awards on the other side of the pond, it’s expected to make a big splash here in the West End. You’re going to want to have perfect attendance for this play.

Purchase your tickets to Admissions.

Also Opening in February 2019...

Black Is The Color Of My Voice opens 4 February 2019 at Trafalgar Studios

Purchase Black Is the Color Of My Voice tickets.

The American Clock opens 4 February 2019 at The Old Vic

Purchase The American Clock tickets.

Akhnaten opens 11 February 2019 at the London Coliseum

Purchase tickets to Akhnaten.

The Price opens 11 February 2019 at Wyndham’s Theatre

Purchase your tickets to The Price.

Equus opens 15 February at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Purchase Equus tickets.

Cirque Eloize: Hotel opens 20 February 2019 at the Peacock Theatre

Purchase tickets for Cirque Eloize: Hotel.

The Son opens 20 February 2019 at Kiln Theatre

Purchase your tickets to The Sons.