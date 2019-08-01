What’s opening in London Theatre this month? (August 2019) Aug 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali You might be in full holiday swing this summer, but London Theatre is working harder than ever to bring you a whole new array of exciting shows. Heatwave or not, the show must go on (performers are the real heroes on super-hot days!), although not for much longer for the productions that are closing this month which you can read about here. However, out with the old and in with the new, there are exciting new and kind-of new shows coming to the West End stages and we cannot wait! Read below to see what’s opening in London this month…

Falsettos' UK premiere at London's Other Palace

Actually (opens 6 August)

London’s Trafalgar Studios 2 welcomes American playwright Anna Ziegler’s play for its West End premiere. The production will run for a strictly limited engagement of just one month and it’s guaranteed to make this summer fling a little dark and daring. Actually tickets are on sale now with prices beginning at £24, so be sure to snap yours up whilst they’re still available. This thought-provoking play follows Tom and Amber who are students at the same Ivy League University who have a one-night stand. They were both drunk and can’t deny their attraction for each other, but what actually happened on that night?

The Very Hungry Caterpillar (opens 7 August)

Based on the world-famous children’s books by acclaimed author and illustrator Eric Carle comes a show perfect for your family this summer holiday. Get your tickets for The Very Hungry Caterpillar and witness the iconic children’s character come to life in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Rockefeller. The critically acclaimed production features 75 magical puppets and has four timeless stories, including 10 Little Rubber Ducks, Brown Bear, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carle’s beloved book, first published in 1969, this summer at London’s Troubadour White City Theatre up until 1 September.

A Very Expensive Poison (opens 24 August)

From the award-winning playwright and writer Lucy Prebble comes an adaptation based on Luke Harding’s gripping novel. Set to be the world premiere at London’s prestigious Old Vic Theatre, the buzz for this new show has rippled further than the world of theatre itself. If you want tickets for A Very Expensive Poison, then you’ll want to act quickly and secure them whilst you can. The story focuses on the death of Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko, and the mysterious scandals behind it. If you’re looking for more information behind Prebble’s all-new play, then you’ll want to check out our blog; the Top 7 Facts You Should Know About A Very Expensive Poison at The Old Vic. The cast will be led by Game of Thrones actor Tom Brooke as Alexander Litvinenko.

The Son (opens 24 August)

Olivier and Tony Award-winning Florian Zeller’s newest play is set to make its West End transfer to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre following the success of its UK premiere at the Kiln Theatre. When you take into consideration that this play comes from a world-renowned writer, had a flurry of five stars on its initial run and boasts a brilliant cast (including Amanda Abbington and Laurie Kynaston), then it comes as no surprise that tickets for The Son in the West End are hot! Zeller’s newest work looks at a deteriorating family with a son spiralling out of control in the midst of it all. Nicholas’ parents struggle to pinpoint if their son’s behaviour is a normal adolescent rebellion or if there is a deeper cause that they should be worried about. The Son is certainly unmissable, and a sure-fire sell-out so book your tickets before they’re all gone!

Falsettos (opens 30 August)

You won’t want to miss the highly anticipated UK premiere of the award-winning Broadway musical Falsettos when it opens later this month at The Other Palace. Both critically and publicly acclaimed back in the 90s when it first opened on Broadway and for its most recent revival in 2016, we here in the West End have been desperate to have our own production. Finally, our prayers have been answered and Falsettos tickets can finally be ours! Although, they won’t stick around for long so get yours whilst availability lasts. Produced by the 9 to 5 The Musical producers Sellador Productions, Falsettos will be directed and choreographed by Tara Wilkinson. Written at the time of the AIDS epidemic, this musical explores the relationships within a modern family. The show has a heavy and heart-breaking subject matter but manages to portray this poignant look at a gay, Jewish man and his family in a light-hearted manner.

Also opening in August 2019…

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! opens at the Apollo Theatre on 1 August 2019.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame opens at St Paul’s Church Covent Garden on 1 August 2019.

Les Miserables: The All-Star Staged Concert opens at the Gielgud Theatre on 10 August 2019.

Aliens Love Underpants opens at Troubadour White City Theatre on 13 August 2019.

Queen of the Mist opens at Charing Cross Theatre on 15 August 2019.

Chiaroscuro opens at Bush Theatre on 31 August 2019.

