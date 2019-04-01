What's opening in London Theatre this month? (April 2019) Apr 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Jul 8, 2020) Where have the first three months of 2019 gone already? Still, we welcome April, and its hopefully warmer spring weather, with open arms. Fittingly for springtime which symbolises new beginnings, there are many new shows opening in London this month. These productions have got the theatre world very excited and they’re expected to breathe a whole new lease of life into the West End this April. Take a look at what’s new on the scene and what we’ve got to look forward to.

Frasier's Kelsey Grammer and opera sensation Danielle de Niese gear up for the big ENO premiere of Man of La Mancha.

Man of La Mancha (opens 26 April)

Michael Linnit and Michael Grade are back with another incredible collaboration with the English National Opera: Man of La Mancha. The semi-staged concert production will see the return of this Tony Award-winning musical to London’s West End for the first time in over 40 years! The critically and publicly acclaimed show will star award-winning Kelsey Grammer, opera soprano Danielle de Niese, vocalist and actress Cassidy Janson and Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst. Written by Dale Wasserman and with stunning music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, you’ll be in for a treat with numbers such as ‘Little Bird’, ‘I, Don Quixote’, ‘The Impossible Dream’ and ‘I Really Like Him’.

The Scary Bikers (opens 2 April)

Cycle your way into London’s Trafalgar Studio’s for The John Godber Company’s The Scary Bikers. The cast features the BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning duo, John Godber and Jane Thornton, whose indie film, Last Laugh (2017), was hugely critically acclaimed. Now, embark on their latest production, The Scary Bikers, which follows Don and Carol on their cycling expedition. The pair recently found love in one another at their grief counselling group, but their new-found romance is quickly threatened on their bike ride across Europe, which leads them onto dangerous paths. This heart-warming and hilarious adventure isn’t one to miss and will have you wishing you too were along for the ride.

Where is Peter Rabbit? (opens 3 April)

You can easily find Peter Rabbit in London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket, but you’ll certainly want to hop on these tickets as quickly as possible as the beloved bunny's visit to the West End was only for a one-month run. This musical is based on Beatrix Potter’s beloved characters from the famous children’s book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit. The book was published in 1902 but remains in the hearts of children and adults alike, generation after generation. Peter Rabbit and his friends spring to life via beautiful handcrafted puppets and with the aid of voiceovers from a star-studded cast that features BAFTA Award-winning actress Miriam Margolyes (Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, Call the Midwife) and Olivier Award-winning actor Griff Rhys Jones (Charley’s Aunt, LMTO’s A Christmas Carol). Potter’s animal friends are the perfect company to get into the spirit of Easter this year.

Toast (opens 4 April)

Nigel Slater’s Toast is fresh out of the 2018 Edinburgh Festival and comes straight to London’s The Other Palace. The award-winning memoir by Nigel Slater was first adapted into a BBC film in 2010 starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore and then later adapted for the stage. The play took the iconic Edinburgh Festival by storm and stood up to its critically acclaimed name. The best-selling 2004 autobiography follows the story of a young Nigel who lives on tinned food on toast. His mother is too ill to make anything else and must resort to the basics, but after her untimely death, Mr Slater, Nigel’s father, continues in his wife’s cooking footsteps. It isn’t long before Nigel takes things into his own hands, forced by his hunger, to put on an apron and compete with his stepmother for his dad’s heart. World-renowned cook and best seller Nigel Slater is bringing his highly anticipated production to London and it promises to be the best thing since sliced bread!

Rosmersholm (opens 24 April)

Rosmersholm was originally written by celebrated playwright Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Duncan MacMillan and will be returning to the West End for the first time since its run in 2008 at the Almeida Theatre. This play from Nobel Prize-winning playwright Ibsen will be coming to London’s Duke of York Theatre. Henrik Ibsen’s most recognisable work is A Doll’s House, which happens to be the most performed play in the world, but Rosmersholm is considered his masterpiece! This adaptation is set to be outstanding and with its stellar cast including Hayley Atwell (Captain America, Christopher Robin) and Tom Burke (Strike), it’s guaranteed that tickets will be in high demand.

Also opening in April 2019…

Liza Pulman Sings Streisand opens at Lyric Theatre on 1 April 2019.

The All or Nothing Experience opens at the Arts Theatre on 1 April 2019.

Pah-La opens at The Royal Court Theatre on 3 April 2019.

English National Ballet’s: She Persisted opens at Sadler’s Wells Theatre on 4 April 2019.

Against The Stream opens at the London Coliseum on 7 April 2019.

Anne Reid Interviews Derek Jacobi at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 7 April 2019.

Sitting opens at Arcola Theatre on 10 April 2019.

All My Sons opens at The Old Vic on 15 April 2019.

Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa: Vessel opens at Sadler’s Wells on 16 April 2019.

English National Ballet: Sleeping Beauty opens at Peacock Theatre on 16 April 2019.

Aracaladanza opens at Sadler’s Wells on 19 April 2019.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story opens at the Lyric Theatre on 29 April 2019.

INALA opens at the Peacock Theatre on 30 April 2019.

