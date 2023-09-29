What’s closing in London Theatres this month? (October 2023) Sep 29, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Leaves are falling in red, orange, and yellow hues. Along each road, carved pumpkins smile at passersby. Cosy blankets and spiced candles become the norm as people snuggle on the sofa. Whether it's the longer nights, the sweet treats, the spooky Halloween decorations, or the crisp, shorter days that make you feel warm this October, October in London is the ideal opportunity for some Instagram-worthy trips, and London theatre is the perfect destination. So, check out our list of top shows that you should catch before they close their doors in London this October!

Grease (28 October 2023)

High School in the 1950s has never felt so electrifying! This giddy high-school romance follows the epic love story of teenagers Danny and Sandy as they navigate the ups and downs of teenage life and the halls of Rydell High. What begins as a sizzling summer romance soon turns into a game of secrets, outbursts of song, leather-clad cliques, and desperate attempts to fit two clashing personalities into two completely different worlds.

This timeless musical at London's Dominion Theatre features all of the chart-topping classics that we know and love, such as 'Summer Nights,' 'You're the One That I Want,' and 'Hopelessly Devoted to You.'

Pygmalion (28 October 2023)

George Bernard Shaw penned this classic, and it has been lauded with love for how it presents themes of class, identity, and social mobility. Pygmalion follows the transformation of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, into a refined lady under the watch of the enigmatic Henry Higgins. He will do so by changing her appearance and speech patterns, but he only has six months. Will he be able to pass her off as a duchess in such a short amount of time? Pygmalion is an extremely interesting look into social signals and how they shape the foundations of class and everyday life.

Directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, Katya Kabanova), Pygmalion at the Old Vic brings together the iconic talents of Bertie Carvel (The 47th and The Crown) in the role of Professor Henry Higgins and Patsy Ferran (A Streetcar Named Desire and Camp Siegfried) as the spirited Eliza Doolittle.

Dr. Semmelweis (9 September 2023)

When medical superhero Dr. Semmelweis stumbles upon a groundbreaking revelation that will save countless lives, the landscape of medicine is forever transformed. This gripping drama at the Harold Pinter Theatre pays tribute to this often-overlooked hero, against the backdrop of 19th-century Vienna, the very place in which Semmelweis discovers that amongst all, handwashing is essential in halting the spread of disease, especially for mothers.

Dr. Semmelweis presents these pivotal findings to his superiors, he is met with fierce resistance, which urges him to begin his own crusade against the medical establishment. This historically important production shows us the story of an unsung hero and his remarkable medical achievements, ensuring that his legacy is not forgotten.

The Old Man & The Pool (30 September 2023)

There’s something about water that makes us all contemplative, especially for Mike Birbiglia. His acclaimed production, The Old Man & The Pool will soon be waving goodbye to the Wyndham's Theatre after its four-week run.

Mike tackles life's profound questions while sharing his own coming-of-age journey. He delves into the mysteries of existence, pondering our purpose, what lies ahead, and the amusing transformation of seemingly decorative items in a doctor's office into functional tools. This tale, which explores the essence of life, the inevitability of death, and the quirky world of a heavily chlorinated YMCA pool, is a delightful treat for audiences of all ages.

Also closing in London Theatre’s in October

The Yellow Wallpapercloses at The Coronet Theatre on 7 October 2023.

Peter Grimes closes at London Coliseum on 11 October 2023.

Message in a Bottle closes at Peacock Theatre on 14 October 2023.

Trompe L’Oeil closes at Other Palace Studio on 15 October 2023.

Myra’s Story closes at Trafalgar Theatre on 18 October 2023.

It’s Headed Straight Towards Us closes at Park Theatre on 20 October 2023.

Milma’s Talecloses at Kiln Theatre on 21 October 2023.

Dawn French is a Huge Twat! closes at London Palladium on 21 October 2023.

Shooting Hedda Gabler closes at Rose Theatre Kingston on 21 October 2023.

There’s No Place Like Home closes at Lyric Theatre on 22 October 2023.

Macbeth closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 28 October 2023.

Adam Kay: Undoctored closes at Lyric Theatre on 28 October 2023.

House of Flamenkacloses at Peacock Theatre on 28 October 2023.

The Empress closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 28 October 2023

As You Like It closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 29 October 2023.

West End Musical Halloween closes at Lyric Theatre on 29 October 2023.

Stephanie J Block at Cadogan Hall closes at Cadogan Hall on 29 October 2023.

Bat Boy The Musical closes at London Palladium on 31 October 2023.