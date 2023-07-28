What’s closing in London Theatres this month? (August 2023) Jul 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas As the warm month of August approaches, London’s West End is waving goodbye to a number of stellar productions! But don’t worry, whether your heart yearns for the tender embrace of a soul-stirring drama or the hearty laughter of a chaotic comedy, there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of these top West End shows!

Patriots (19 August)

In the ever-shifting landscape of post-Soviet Russia, individuals are either winners or losers. Within mere moments, a person hailed as a patriot today can swiftly transform into tomorrow's most despised public enemy. Patriots explores the story Boris Berezovsky, a billionaire businessman, as he navigates the complexities of a new era dominated by oligarchs vying for political supremacy.

Filled with adrenaline and political intrigue, Patriots is directed by Rupert Goold (Ink, Spring Awakening) and stars BAFTA-winning Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Travesties)

Bleak Expectations (13 August)

If you are desperate for a hearty laugh, fear not, for the Dickensian spoof Bleak Expectations fits the bill. Inspired by the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series, this show will take you across the enchanting landscapes of Victorian England and straight into the comical misadventures of the young orphan, Pip Bin. Guided by the incomparable narration of Stephen Fry, the play is an evening filled with riotous laughter and absurd situations that defy predictability. Penned by the talented Mark Evans, Bleak Expectations serves as a fond tribute to a classic show.

A Little Life (5 August)

A Little Life is a profoundly touching and emotionally charged play adapted from Hanya Yanagihara's best-selling novel. The story revolves around the lives of four college friends in New York City, delving into themes of love, friendship, trauma, and resilience as they come to face the darkness of the past. With a stellar cast delivering heartrending performances, including a critically-lauded performance by James Norton, A Little Life is one of London’s most sought-after shows.

Brokeback Mountain (27 August)

A tale of forbidden love amidst the Wyoming mountains - now is your last chance to catch Brokeback Mountain on the London stage. Adapted from Annie Proulx's acclaimed short story and the beloved film, this production follows the tragic love affair between two cowboys when acceptance was scarce and same-sex relationships were forbidden. Directed by the renowned Ivo van Hove, the play boasts raw and emotional performances by Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges.

Disruption closes at Park Theatre on 5 August 2023.

A Midsummer’s Nights Dream closes at Shakespeare's Globe on 12 August 2023.

RIDE - A New Musical closes at Southwark Playhouse - Elephant on 12 August 2023.

I Believe in Unicorns closes at Apollo Theatre on 12 August 2023.

The Verge of Forever closes at Other Palace Studio on 20 August 2023.

The Great Gatsby closes at St Pauls Church, Covent Garden on 24 August 2023.

Doctor Dolittle closes at St Pauls Church, Covent Garden on 24 August 2023.

Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud closes at Cambridge Theatre on 28 August 2023.