What’s closing in London Theatre this month (November 2019) Nov 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The year is fast approaching its end and so are various shows in London. It’s almost hard to believe both the year and show engagements have flown by so quickly. Where did all that time go? Read below to see which shows will be coming to an end this November and whether it's your favourite or one on your to-see list. Don’t worry, there’s still time! Act quickly to catch these shows coming to an end sooner rather than later.

The Son starring Amanda Abbington at the Duke of York's Theatre

The Son (closes 2 November)

Don’t miss the highly acclaimed new show from the multi-award-winning writer Florian Zeller at the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre as it reaches the end of its run. This intense and emotional drama starring Amanda Abbington and Laurie Kynaston explores the crumbling relationship of a family as the son starts acting strangely. In order to survive, change is a must, but what will happen when there are no more changes to make? The Son tickets are still available for its last few performances – don’t miss this hit production in its West End debut!





Our Lady of Kibeho (closes 2 November)

There are less than a handful of shows left for Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho in its UK premiere run. Its 6-week engagement at Theatre Royal Stratford East has come to its end far too quickly but, thankfully, there are still tickets for Our Lady of Kibeho remaining from as little as £18, so be sure to act quickly for your chance to snap them up. Katori’s intense insight into these real-life events takes a haunting look at the power of faith and everyday miracles. You’ll find yourself holding your breath in anticipation of whether hell on Earth is truly about to come to be… Set in 1980s Rwanda when a schoolgirl has a vision of the Virgin Mary sent to warn her but no one believes her until another student has a vision and then another and another… Perhaps the impossible isn’t that out of reach after all.





Falsettos (closes 23 November)

It was a long-awaited dream come true when this award-winning musical finally made its UK premiere just this year at London’s The Other Palace and sadly the end of the run is nigh. There are a few weeks left to catch the Broadway hit, so be sure to secure your Falsettos tickets whilst you can! This 90s musical follows Marvin, a gay Jewish man, following him splitting from his ex-wife Trina in order to be with his boyfriend Whizzer Brown. Modern family life is at the centre of this show, with those relationships at its core. Written at the time of the AIDS epidemic, this musical is as heartbreaking as it is light-hearted and warming; a real emotional rollercoaster!





War Horse (closes 23 November)

Once, War Horse was a staple in London Theatre, leaving fans at a loss when it trotted away, but thankfully it made a return this year, but like all good things, it must come to an end. This multi-award-winning play based on Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel has been brought to life once more with its breath-taking life-sized puppets, at the new venue Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The puppetry and special effects will have you fixated but it’s the touching story that will have your heart and capture you. The story is set at the break of World War I when Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, are sent their separate ways to report for duty. Despite being caught in the crossfire, Joey remains on Albert’s mind and it isn’t long before destiny leads him down an unforgettable path whilst he seeks out Joey.





A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (closes 30 November)

Peter Nichols’ poignant black comedy returned to the London stage in September this year for the first time in over fifteen years. It is sadly the first time the play has been performed posthumously following the recent passing of Peter Nichols just two weeks before the show opened. Tickets for A Day in the Death of Joe Egg are still available for its high in demand run at London’s Trafalgar Studios but be sure to act quickly to catch it in the last month of its run. The story follows a couple who are struggling with the demands of their 10-year-old who was born with cerebral palsy. The pressure on their marriage and the everyday difficulties that they face aren’t solved with their relentless dark humour meaning they have no choice but to face their reality head-on.

Also closing in November 2019…

Big closes at the Dominion Theatre on 2 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Big tickets here.

Solaris closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 2 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Solaris tickets here.

Baby Reindeer closes at Bush Theatre on 9 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Baby Reindeer tickets here.

Fast closes at Park Theatre on 9 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Fast tickets here.

Meet Me At Dawn closes at Arcola Theatre on 9 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Meet Me At Dawn tickets here.

The Mask of Orpheus closes at London Coliseum on 13 November 2019.

🎫 Book your The Mask of Orpheus tickets here.

Reputation The Musical closes at The Other Palace on 14 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Reputation The Musical tickets here.

A History of Water in the Middle East closes at The Royal Court Theatre on 16 November 2019.

🎫 Book your A History of Water in the Middle East tickets here.

Beryl closes at Arcola Theatre on 16 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Beryl tickets here.

The Permanent Way closes at The Vaults on 17 November 2019.

🎫 Book your The Permanent Way tickets here.

Orpheus & Eurydice closes at London Coliseum on 19 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Orpheus & Eurydice tickets here.

On Bear Ridge closes at The Royal Court Theatre on 23 November 2019.

🎫 Book your On Bear Ridge tickets here.

The Girl Who Fell closes at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 23 November 2019.

🎫 Book your The Girl Who Fell tickets here.

Ages of the Moon closes at The Vaults on 24 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Ages of the Moon tickets here.

Orpheus in the Underworld closes at London Coliseum on 28 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Orpheus in the Underworld tickets here.

Orphée closes at London Coliseum on 29 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Orphée tickets here.

Les Miserables: The All Staged Concert closes at the Gielgud Theatre on 30 November 2019.

🎫 Book your Les Miserables: The All Staged Concert tickets here.

The Mikado closes at London Coliseum on 30 November 2019.

🎫 Book your The Mikado tickets here.