What's closing in London Theatre this month? (February 2019) Feb 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Feb 4, 2019) At long last, January is over (finally!), but whilst we cheerily wave off the most dreaded month of the year and welcome the romance of February, we must prepare to say goodbye to some West End wonders. Whilst it is more than a slight ache to see some shows go, you’ve still got time to catch them before it's too late!

Martin Freeman and Danny Dyer face off in Pinter 7.

Quick! The Circus is leaving town…

Cirque du Soleil: Totem (closes 26 Feb)

Just like with any Circus, it’s usually a whirlwind adventure, coming in and almost simultaneously leaving again. This particular Cirque du Soleil production has given us only a limited run, and this flashy show is coming to the end of the totem pole. With this new Cirque comes a new theme; exploring the evolution of man and stories of our origins from around the world, starting at the beginning with amphibians and leading through each step to becoming man and beyond. Coming from one of the most renowned circus acts there is, it’s not surprising that everyone has wanted a piece of the action and you still have time to get your ticket.

Only Twenty-Three Nights Left to See Nine Night

Nine Night (closes 23 Feb)

Natasha Gordon’s debut play is an absolute hit (and on top of that is the first play written by a black British woman to run in the West End), with a sold-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to Trafalgar Studios in December. The critics have been touched by this emotive play and this, in turn, has seen the play raved about and awarded five stars aplenty. Nine Night is an insight into the traditional Jamaican nine-night wake and whilst this marking of death is, as you would expect, deeply moving it is equally as funny and gives an understanding of the celebrations that take place. Fun, food, family and mourning and a surprise ending that will leave you shocked in your seat – you don’t want to miss out on this smash-hit show!

You Can’t Miss This Instalment

Pinter 7: A Slight Ache and A Dumb Waiter (closes 23 Feb)

The Pinter at Pinter season has practically turned these plays into collector’s items for theatre fans. Harold Pinter’s season is drawing to an end and this is certainly not the time to drop the ball. These comedies are absolutely unmissable as is the cast, which includes Danny Dyer, Martin Freeman and John Hefferman. These last two instalments come from director Jamie Lloyd and are a credit to the season and the celebration of the legacy of Pinter. Ensure you don’t miss out on a great Pinter instalment and get your tickets now.

5 For The Price of 1

Songs For Nobodies (closes 23 Feb)

Vivid vocal versatility oozes from Bernadette Robinson as she takes to the stage alone with only the accompaniment of live musicians. She takes us through the tales of five different women whose lives are changed by their brief encounters with iconic singers. Watch her transform into the likes of Judy Garland, Patsy Cline and even Billie Holiday. Robinson is a perfect avatar for these legends. A ticket to this show is always going to be a bargain, especially with our current offer saving you up to £37, but sadly it won’t be around for much longer so be sure to see it whilst you still can. The strictly limited run at the Ambassadors Theatre will be over before you know it!

A Superb Revival of Rivalling Siblings

True West (closes 23 Feb)

Game of Thrones’ actor Kit Harrington and singer-songwriter-actor Johnny Flynn play brothers in this revival of the late Sam Shepard’s play. After their reluctant reunion Lee (Flynn) interferes in Austin’s (Harington) screenwriting career and the resentment begins. The siblings are ruthless in their rivalries, shockingly funny as their disruptive ways unfold. The American dream is in view but the brothers’ grudges against one another stand in the way of achieving their goals. But don’t let anything stand in your way of catching this outrageous play! There are still tickets for this strictly limited run but like this show, they won’t be around for long so act fast and ensure you don’t miss out.

Also Closing in February 2019...

Approaching Empty closes on 2 February 2019 at the Kiln Theatre.

Coming Clean closes on 2 February 2019 at Trafalgar Studios.

Don Quixote closes on 2 February 2019 at the Garrick Theatre.

The Unreturning closes on 2 February 2019 at the Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Tango Fire closes on 16 February 2019 at the Peacock Theatre.

La Boheme closes 22 February 2019 at the London Coliseum.

