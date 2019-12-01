What’s closing in London Theatre this month? (December 2019) Dec 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) The year is coming to a close and so must some shows in London Theatre. The weather is certainly colder now, and we can hardly believe 2019 is coming to an end, just as we can’t believe more productions are coming to an end. With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, be sure you don’t let these shows go without getting to see them. There’s still time to catch some of these wonderful shows before they close their doors.

Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups is closing at the Vaudeville Theatre on 1 December

Mischief Theatre (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) is serving up plenty of laughs in the West End and even more so with their year-long residency at London’s Vaudeville Theatre. Groan Ups is the first of the theatre company’s 3-show residency, the next of which will be Magic Goes Wrong, and it has started it off with great acclaim and a whole host of laughs for their year of hilarity. Groan Ups is a social comedy that will take you from the classroom to adulthood as they show you how much we really change from 13 to 30, if at all.

Stray Dogs (closing 7 December)

Park Theatre in association with Dead Letter Perfect presented the world premiere of Olivia Olsen’s Stray Dogs. Where language is power and poetry is a weapon, the tale is set in 1940s Russia based on the true story of a woman who is torn between her loyalties and duties. She is being pulled between each side of the iron curtain but what lengths is she willing to go to save a life and herself? The celebrated poet of which Stray Dogs is based on is Anna Akhmatova; one of the most significant Russian poets of her time. You still have time to see this gripping play so be sure to book your tickets for Stray Dogs now!

Nativity! The Musical (closing 29 December)

Returning to London by popular demand, this is one musical that you won’t want to miss out on this December! Based on the film of the same name, the story follows Mr Madden who has made a promise to put on the best school nativity that will not only receive rave reviews but will have a Hollywood producer in attendance. For the most festive night out this Christmas season, you’ll want to get tickets for Nativity! The Musical. Don’t risk missing out on this family must-see musical that must end 29 December.

Also closing in December 2019…

#WeAreArrested closes at Arcola Theatre on 7 December 2019.

Hunger closes at Arcola Theatre on 21 December 2019.

Midnight Movie closes at Jerwood Theatre at the Royal Court on 21 December 2019.

One Under closes at Arcola Theatre on 21 December 2019.

