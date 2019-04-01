What's closing in London Theatre this month? (April 2019) Apr 1, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Goodbye to winter and hello to spring. April begins and along with Easter, it comes with a lot of new beginnings. It also marks the end of some greatly loved shows here in the West End. Whilst we’re thankful to see the back of winter, it’s more of a bittersweet farewell to some of the shows we’ve grown to love. Luckily there is a window of time in which to still catch some of these amazing productions before they come to the end of their runs.

The Price (closes 27 April)

The Price transferred to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre after a critically acclaimed run at the Theatre Royal Bath. Arthur Miller’s play follows the story of two estranged brothers, Victor and Walter Franz. They meet for the first time in 30 years in their childhood home after discovering the passing of their father. After waiting around, they are eventually greeted by a furniture dealer, Gregory Solomon, who is looking to close a deal, and it looks like Victor has some explaining to do. The roles of Gregory and Victor were reprised by David Suchet (The Pinter At the Pinter’s The Lover) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey) respectively. There’s still time to catch the raved about revival and make sure you do, or you’ll be paying the price!

The Son (closes 6 April)

The UK premiere of Olivier and Tony Award-winning Florian Zeller’s newest show The Son completes the critically acclaimed trilogy of parental plays. The teenage son of a crumbling family begins to act out or perhaps there’s more to it than that. He’s ditching school, lying to his family, hiding secret things under his bed and altogether beginning to spiral out of control. Maybe it’s more than teenage rebellion and his family should be more worried about him. This heart-warming play makes its way onto the UK stage following the success of Zeller’s The Mother and the Father. The cast is led by BBC’s Sherlock star Amanda Abbington who plays the role of Anne, the mum in the family dynamic that this show circulates around.

Home, I’m Darling (closes 13 April)

Home, I’m Darling has certainly made a home for itself in the West End’s Duke Of York’s Theatre, having wowed audiences and critics alike. Following its sold-out runs at Theatre Clwyd and the National Theatre, its successful run hasn’t come as any surprise. However, Katherine Parkinson reprising her role has proved widely popular as she’s led this stunning production into the hearts of many. This play follows a man and his picture-perfect housewife. Everything looks the part of vintage 50’s paradise but not is all as it seems. Watch as the fantasy, that this couple have so carefully constructed, crumbles, in this cutting new comedy.

Motown The Musical (closes 20 April)

The hit West End production Motown The Musical has been at home in the Shaftesbury Theatre since 2016 and after a successful run, it’s sadly time to say goodbye. This musical showcases music and lyrics from the Motown catalogue and features a sixteen-piece orchestra which plays 50 Motown tracks including hits ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Dancing in the Street’, ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’, ‘My Girl’ and ‘Heard It Through The Grapevine’. With a book by Motown founder Berry Gordy, this Charles Randolph-Wright production tells the story behind these classic hits. Don’t miss the chance to see the whole Motown family fight against the odds in order to create the soundtrack that shaped America.

The Curious Incident of the Dog In the Night-Time (closes 27 April)

The highly acclaimed The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time production based on Mark Haddon’s award-winning novel made its return to the West End much to the delight of critics and the public alike. This 7-time Olivier Award-winning show is adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott and has been showing at London’s Piccadilly Theatre but sadly it’s only booking until 27 April 2019. In the hit play, Christopher, a fifteen-year-old boy, finds his neighbours dog with a garden fork in its chest. Despite his father telling him not to, Christopher feels he has no choice but to investigate further, which takes him on a frightening journey, that takes him out of his comfort zone and more.

Also closing in April 2019…

Violet closes at the Charing Cross Theatre on 6 April 2019.

The Magic Flute closes at the London Coliseum on 11 April 2019.

Jack The Ripper closes at the London Coliseum on 12 April 2019.

The Merry Widow closes at the London Coliseum on 13 April 2019.

Pah-La closes at The Royal Court Theatre on 26 April 2019.

English National Ballet: Sleeping Beauty closes at the Peacock Theatre on 27 April 2019.

The Scary Bikers closes at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 27 April 2019.

Where is Peter Rabbit? closes at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 28 April 2019.

