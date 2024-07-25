As if choosing what to see in the West End wasn’t bad enough, you now keep asking yourself what to wear to the theatre in London. Don’t worry. Everyone has stressed about this at some point in their theatregoing lives, so we’re here to help. From hard rules to theatre etiquette, we’re here to answer all your dramatic dressing questions.

Is there a dress code for the West End?

In short, no! Theatre attire used to mean top hats and trains, but that’s not the case anymore. Unless explicitly stated by the production or venue, you can wear whatever you choose. We’ll shout that so everyone in the back can hear us: THERE IS NO DRESS CODE FOR THE WEST END. If you’re still a bit nervy about your chosen attire, let’s get to specifics and answer your questions individually.

Can I wear flip-flops in the theatre?

Yes, nothing is stopping you. Our only words of warning are that theatres are very busy with very narrow walkways, so you may get a few crushed toes if you choose to wear flip-flops.

Can I wear heels in the theatre?

Again, nothing is stopping you, but with little legroom, we recommend comfortable footwear.

Can I wear jeans to the theatre?

Absolutely! Just like the office, rules and expectations on theatre wear have dramatically changed over the years. You can wear jeans, shorts, trainers, dungarees, you name it. As long as you’re dressed appropriately to walk around London, you’re dressed appropriately for the theatre. And let’s face it, most people are coming straight from work, so how can you be expected to change into a tux before curtain up?

Can I wear fancy dress to the theatre?

If you want to join in the fun, do it! Though dressing up like a nun to ride the tube may be frowned upon in everyday life, it’ll be wholly appropriate for seeing Sister Act. Got a little Elsa at home who refuses to take off that signature dress? Bring them along to Frozen the Musical. Seeing SIX? You go, queen! Rock that crown. Some productions, like The Rocky Horror Show actively encourage audience members to dress up, nothing brightens up a theatre more than fandom. So wear pink to Mean Girls, but maybe steer clear of florals for The Devil Wears Prada!