    What to wear to the theatre

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    As if choosing what to see in the West End wasn’t bad enough, you now keep asking yourself what to wear to the theatre in London. Don’t worry. Everyone has stressed about this at some point in their theatregoing lives, so we’re here to help. From hard rules to theatre etiquette, we’re here to answer all your dramatic dressing questions.

    Is there a dress code for the West End?

    In short, no! Theatre attire used to mean top hats and trains, but that’s not the case anymore. Unless explicitly stated by the production or venue, you can wear whatever you choose. We’ll shout that so everyone in the back can hear us: THERE IS NO DRESS CODE FOR THE WEST END. If you’re still a bit nervy about your chosen attire, let’s get to specifics and answer your questions individually.

    Can I wear flip-flops in the theatre? 

    Yes, nothing is stopping you. Our only words of warning are that theatres are very busy with very narrow walkways, so you may get a few crushed toes if you choose to wear flip-flops. 

    Can I wear heels in the theatre?

    Again, nothing is stopping you, but with little legroom, we recommend comfortable footwear. 

    Can I wear jeans to the theatre? 

    Absolutely! Just like the office, rules and expectations on theatre wear have dramatically changed over the years. You can wear jeans, shorts, trainers, dungarees, you name it. As long as you’re dressed appropriately to walk around London, you’re dressed appropriately for the theatre. And let’s face it, most people are coming straight from work, so how can you be expected to change into a tux before curtain up? 

    Can I wear fancy dress to the theatre?

    If you want to join in the fun, do it! Though dressing up like a nun to ride the tube may be frowned upon in everyday life, it’ll be wholly appropriate for seeing Sister Act. Got a little Elsa at home who refuses to take off that signature dress? Bring them along to Frozen the Musical. Seeing SIX? You go, queen! Rock that crown. Some productions, like The Rocky Horror Show actively encourage audience members to dress up, nothing brightens up a theatre more than fandom. So wear pink to Mean Girls, but maybe steer clear of florals for The Devil Wears Prada!

    What do I wear to a musical?

    Anything you want. Drama, musical, comedy, it’s all the same. So whether you’re seeing Guys & Dolls or Phantom of the Opera, The Mousetrap or Magic Mike, you do you. Do not worry about what to wear to the theatre in London.

    Do different venues have a different dress code?

    Technically, no. You can go to the Garrick Theatre or the London Coliseum in the same garb. However, there may be occasions or social expectations associated with the show you’re seeing. Theatre etiquette dictates that you should be fully clothed and dressed appropriately for sitting. Tradition dictates that you should dress smartly for operas and high drama. However, this isn’t a rule and no one really expects you to. You can still attend A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Barbican in shorts and a casual t-shirt or Antony & Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe in paint-covered jeans. But don’t be surprised to see people wearing dresses and suits. 

    What is the proper theater attire?

    Proper theater attire doesn’t exist anymore. Many years ago, you were expected to dress up to see a show, but there are no longer any expectations, need or rules to do so. You may feel pressured to meet theatre etiquette and wear evening wear, but you are not obligated to do so (and not many people do). Theatre is becoming more accessible to a wider audience so enforcing a dress code which may discourage theatregoers is a no-go. Be comfortable! You’re going to be sitting in the same place for a few hours. You need to focus on the show, not that your corset is digging into your hips. 

    Do certain shows require specific clothing?

    Some immersive shows may require specific attire. This will be stated during your booking process and on your ticket. If it’s not, you’re free to wear whatever you choose.

    Tips on what to wear to the theatre

    Dress cool but keep a cardi or jacket handy. Most of the time, theatres will be hot thanks to the body heat from the audience and the bright lights on the stage. However, some theatres do have some form of cooling system so you may get a chill. We also recommend wearing comfortable shoes as you’ll likely have to climb stairs and tuck your feet into narrow spaces.

