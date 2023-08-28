What is opening in London theatres this month? (September 2023) Aug 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride As September rolls around, pumpkin syrup is slowly making its way into every hot drink on the menu, temperatures begin to fall, and nights gradually become longer than days. Stuck on how to spend your evenings? Thankfully a host of new shows have arrived just in time! Whether you immerse yourself in a page-to-stage adaptation of (not one, but two) Sunday Times bestsellers, a musical from West End legend Ben Elton, or a directorial debut from mentalist and illusionist, Derren Brown...only one question remains, which one should you see first?

The Little Big Things (2 September)

When a single moment shatters reality as they know it, Henry's family finds themselves torn between a past they can no longer recognise and a future they could never have anticipated. Adapted from Henry Fraser’s Sunday Times best-selling autobiography of the same name, The Little Big Things explores Henry’s new life as a teenage tetraplegic and the challenges that he faces.

A former Saracens academy member, Henry was used to trying hard, and his attitude to his new condition is no different. This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming reminder about the transformative power of relationships, and how sometimes it takes a big thing to realise it’s the little things that matter most. Infused with an explosive theatrical pop score from Nick Butcher and directed by & Juliet’s, Luke Sheppard, this brand-new musical will leave you feeling hopeful, appreciative, and full of joy.

Pygmalion (12 September)

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s classic drama-comedy, Pygmalion is a timeless tale of transformation, identity, and the power of language. After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, Eliza Doolittle finds herself the subject of a spontaneous bet. On Pickering’s challenge, the professor attempts to mold the young flower seller into a ‘respectable’ lady. However, Eliza is brilliantly irrepressible, and refuses to shed her own character and values in order to please these two entitled men. This subversive satire on class is bitingly funny whilst also highlighting prejudices that are still present today. Starring Bertie Carvel (The Crown) as Higgins and Patsy Ferran (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Eliza, don’t miss your chance to see Richard Jones' latest directorial offering when it plays at the Old Vic for a strictly limited run.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends (16 September)

Old friends reunite to celebrate the incredible life of theatre legend Stephen Sondheim. Following last year's sold-out concert of the same name, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends showcases the refined talents of the legendary American composer and lyricist responsible for some of musical theatres most beloved songs. Known for his brilliant and complex musical compositions, Stephen Sondheim revolutionised musical theatre with his innovative approach to storytelling and sophisticated lyrics.

The celebration concert will be led by one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers and Sondheim’s esteemed collaborator, Bernadette Peters (Hello Dolly, Annie Get Your Gun) who will be making her West End debut at the production. Alongside Lea Salonga, who makes her much-anticipated return to the West End, 27 years after her heart-breaking performance in Les Misérables. Directed by multi-award-winners, Matthew Bourne and Julia McKenzie, this studded evening is a theatre fans' dream come true.

Derren Brown presents Unbelievable (19 September)

Unbelievable is the latest mind-bending project created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, alongside long-time collaborators Andy Nyman (Ghost Stories) and Andrew O’Connor (Peep Show). An unforgettable night of epic illusions, Unbelievable is exactly that. Blending theatre, illusions, and music, Brown's directorial debut promises to be a genre-defying celebration of magic and wonder. In a world where everyone is performing their own kind of magic trick (hiding behind masks and deceit), Unbelievable takes the everyday sorcery to a whole new, unimaginable, level. If you didn’t believe in magic before, you definitely will after.

Close-Up The Twiggy Musical (18 September)

Fresh from a hugely successful run at the London Palladium, Ben Elton is swapping rock for frocks in his latest production. Set to some of the most iconic songs of the swinging 60s and 70s, join Twiggy (Elena Skye) as she journeys from the deep suburbs of London to the fashion capitals of the world, all whilst battling unimaginable snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too era. Twiggy’s unbelievable ascent into national treasure status may seem like something from a fairytale, but the supermodel has had to overcome some ugly moments to become what she is today. A ticket to Close-Up: Twiggy the Musical promises to be this years must have fashion accessory, don’t be seen dead without one.

Sunset Boulevard (21 September)

Pussycat Dolls superstar Nicole Scherzinger makes her much-anticipated West End return in Andrew Llyod Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. Enamoured by her own delusions of grandeur, faded silent film star, Norma Desmond, won’t step out of the spotlight without a fight. Determined to make a triumphant return to the silver screen, Norma will do whatever it takes to whoever it takes to once again taste the fame and adoration she has craved for so long. Accompanied by Webber's haunting melodies, Sunset Boulevard explores the fragility of ego and the destructive power of unfulfilled desires.

Hamnet (30 September)

Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s Sunday Times Best Seller, and transferring to the West End after a hugely successful run in Stratford-upon-Avon, Hamnet explores Shakespeare’s biggest tragedy… his own. When the plague claims the life of their beloved son, William Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Hathaway, are torn apart - both left reeling with the unimaginable pain of losing a child. Agnes unravels into a paralysing depression, whilst William is gripped in horrified silence, unable to find his voice in order to comfort his devastated wife. A universal story of family dynamics, and the necessary reinvention needed to overcome, and make peace with, pain. Hamnet is a lyrical and poignant play that explores marriage, family, and grief.

Also opening in London Theatres this month

Robin Hood opens at St Pauls Church on 1 September 2023

God of Carnage opens at Lyric Hammersmith on 2 September 2023

Rebecca opens at Charring Cross Theatre on 4 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Contemporary Voices opens at Sadler’s Wells on 5 September 2023

Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow opens at Duke of Yorks Theatre on 5 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Modern Masters opens at Sadler’s Wells on 6 September 2023

Death Note: The Musical in Concert opens at Lyric Theatre on 7 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - Ailey Classic opens at Sadler’s Wells on 7 September 2023

A Midsummer Night's Dream opens at St Pauls Church on 7 September 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - 21st Century Creations opens at Sadler’s Wells on 8 September 2023

Frank and Percy opens at The Other Palace on 8 September 2023

Ben Portsmouth – This Is Elvis opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 12 September 2023

The Old Man and the Pool opens at Wyndham's Theatre on 12 September 2023

It’s Headed Straight Towards Us opens at Park Theatre on 13 September 2023

Myra DuBois – Be Well opens at the Peacock Theatre on 13 September 2023

The White Factory opens at Marylebone Theatre on 14 September 2023

Milma’s Tale opens at Kiln Theatre on 14 September 2023

Gals Aloud opens at Lyric Theatre on 16 September 2023

Myra's Story opens at Trafalgar Theatre on 19 September 2023

Legend the Music of Bob Marley opens at Adelphi Theatre on 19 September 2023

Cake: The Marie Antoinette Playlist opens at the Lyric Theatre on 20 September 2023

Peter Grimes ENO 2023 season opens at the London Coliseum on 21 September 2023

English National Ballet’s Our Voices opens at Sadler’s Wells on 21 September 2023

Dawn French Is A Huge Twat! opens at the London Palladium on 21 September 2023

Captain Sandy Live opens at Duchess Theatre on 25 September 2023

Kyiv City Ballet – A Tribute To Peace opens at the Peacock Theatre on 26 September 2023

Shooting Hedda Gabler opens at Rose Theatre Kingston on 29 September 2023

Flowers for Mrs Harris opens at Riverside Studios on 30 September 2023