What is opening in London theatres this month? (October 2023) Sep 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The air is cold, and the night’s drawing in,

Curtain-up is about to begin,

Lurking close are the ghosts and ghouls,

As well as haunting new musicals,

But don’t be frightened, let us hold your hand,

As we introduce you to the thrilling new residents of Theatre Land. There aren’t any tricks in the West End this spooky season, just treats, and we’re not scrimping on the ‘fun sized’ options either. These giant new shows are king sized (or queen in Backstairs Billy’s case) and star a host of acting royalty including Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Joesph Finnes, Luke Evans, and Penelope Wilton. So, whether you’re a football fan, a Neil Gaiman stan, or are looking for something completely different, there’s something to suit everyone’s tastes this October. What are you waiting for? BOO(!)k one of these fantastic shows today, or risk missing out (scary!).

The Time Traveller's Wife (7 October)

Based on Audrey Niffenegger's internationally best-selling novel, the new British musical features original songs from Grammy award winners, Joss Stone and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart with design and illusions by experts in all things time travel, Back to The Future the Musical’s Anna Fleischle and Chris Fisher. Blending science fiction and romance, the unconventional love story follows Henry, a man whose genetic disorder forces him to spontaneously travel through time, and Clare, his wife, who is left to experience their relationship linearly. The musical follows the pair as they meet, fall in love, and get married – though not necessarily in that order. Focusing on the emotional impact of time travel on relationships rather than the science behind it, the gut-wrenching musical explores the themes of love, loss, and the enduring nature of relationships against extraordinary circumstances. Will the couple get their happily ever after, or will the hands of time force them apart?

Dear England (9 October)

Following a winning season at the National Theatre earlier this year, the England squad are transferring to the Prince Edward Theatre to start their 2023/2024 bid, but can the team finally end more than 50 years of hurt? Despite rarely winning it, England famously gave the world the beautiful game more than 150 years ago, but why do England’s men fail to deliver at their own invention? The team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate (who, in part, is responsible for that statistic) knows something must change. Will the waistcoat wonder’s new approach change the well-known script and to take his team, and country, back to the promised land? Joesph Finnes (The Handmaid’s Tale) returns as the much-loved manager, alongside a new starting eleven. With stars on and off the pitch, this promises to be one of the most dramatic games of the season.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane (11 October)

Following it’s critically acclaimed UK tour, The Ocean at the End of the Lane is diving back into the West End! Neil Gaiman’s poignant exploration of childhood, magic, and memory follows a man’s journey into his past, as he relives his extraordinary friendship with a remarkable young girl he can no longer remember. Lettie Hempstock possesses a deep knowledge of the supernatural and otherworldly, or does she just have an overactive imagination? She does claim that the pond by the farm is an ocean after all. As their friendship grows the boy soon becomes entangled in a series of fantastical but perilous adventures. With Lettie's guidance, he must confront the malevolent forces that have been awakened alone, but can the once shy and reserved boy tackle the frightening challenges head-on? The plays breathtaking illusions and puppetry expertly weave together elements of fantasy and horror, while capturing the wonder and vulnerability of childhood. Whether the monsters are real or imaginary, their effect will stay with you long after the curtain falls.

Lyonesse (17 October)

When Elaine, (Kristin Scott Thomas) a highly respected, highly private actress goes missing, speculations and rumours surrounding her disappearance soon run wild. Everyone has formed their own story of the star and have projected possible motivations onto the reclusive actor. 30 years later, the former starlet steps out of the shadows and reveals herself to Kate (Lily James), a young film executive. Elaine is finally ready to tell her story, but will anyone listen, or will her narrative be taken away from them at any given moment? Written by George Devine Award winner Penelope Skinner (Fresh Meat) and directed by Ian Rickson (The Seagull), this heartfelt new play explores the importance of owning one’s narrative and the power that comes with it.

Backstairs Billy (27 October)

Beyond the gilded walls of the royal residency, where champagne continues to flow and corgis roam the carpeted corridors, Britain is facing seismic change, but will the royal family follow suit? Marcelo Dos Santos’ West End debut follows a pivotal night in the Queen Mother and William "Billy" Tallon’s 50-year friendship. As strikes bring the country to its knees, two worlds start to collide with dizzying consequences and reinforces the differences between the unlikely BFFs. Can their friendship endure, or will the growing class divide create a canyon between the pair? The highly anticipated new comedy stars Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit) as Billy alongside Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, The Borrowers) as the Queen Mother. Don’t miss your chance to see this right royal treat, it’s sure to be one for the history books.

Also opening in London theatres this month.

Mean Gals opens at the Lyric Theatre on 3 October 2023

Lolanthe opens at the London Coliseum on 5 October 2023

The Empress opens at the Lyric Hammersmith on 5 October 2023

Pink Floyd Experience opens at the Dominion Theatre on 8 October 2023

La Voix - The Red Ambition Tour opens at the Lyric Theatre on 8 October 2023

An Evening of Burlesque opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 10 October 2023

1984 opens at the Hackney Town Hall on 19 October 2023

To Have and To Hold opens at the Hampstead Theatre on 20 October 2023

La Traviata opens at the London Coliseum on 23 October 2023

Adam Kay: Undoctored – This is Going to Hurt More opens at the Lyric Theatre on 23 October 2023

The Interview opens a the Park Theatre on 27 October 2023

Stephanie J. Block at Cadogan Hall opens at Cadogan Hall on 29 October 2023

Irvine Welsh’s PORNO opens at the Arts Theatre on 29 October 2023

Do You Believe in Ghosts? opens at the Adelphi Theatre on 31 October 2023

Malevo opens at the Peacock Theatre on 31 October 2023

A View From The Bridge opens at the Rose Theatre Kingson on 31 October 2023

Bat Boy The Musical In Concert opens at the London Coliseum on 31 October 2023