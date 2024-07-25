Menu
    What are the best seats at the theatre?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    So you’ve spent all your brain power choosing a show to see. Now you have to pick a seat too? Don’t give up and say you’ll do it later. We’ll guide you through the best seats at the theatre. Whether you’re looking for the best view, the most legroom, accessibility, or the best value, we’ll help you decide where to sit in the theatre next time you see one of London’s best musicals or plays. 

    Where is the best place to sit at the theatre?

    Everyone has a preference, of course, but objectively, you’ll get the best view from smack bang in the middle of the first few rows of the Dress Circle. Unobstructed and with a raised focal point, you’ll have a panoramic view, allowing you to see more of the action than you would from anywhere else. Generally, seats in the Dress Circle (also known as the Royal Circle, depending on the theatre) offer a better line of vision.

    Seats in the Stalls are also a brilliant option. People sitting in the first few rows may be able to make eye contact with the actors and feel the adrenaline on stage. Those sitting in the middle of the Stalls will see almost as much as those in the Dress Circle (as long as someone super tall doesn’t sit in front of you). However, seats are physically lower than the stage, so you may have to look up for the entire show, which could be uncomfortable for some. And it’s worth noting that not all Stall seats are equal. Aisle seats and back-of-stall seats may have obstructive views. This should be stated on tickets and reflected in the ticket price. 

    Best seats by budget

    If you can afford it, forking out for the best seats at the theatre is worth it. However, if you’re on a budget or trying to see multiple shows, you can still have a brilliant experience for less.

    Money’s no object

    Dress Circle or Stall seats are the best seats in the theatre and have the highest price tag. Other top-tier seats are in the Boxes. However, though Boxes are more expensive due to the space and privacy, they often have obstructed views. If you’re visiting a large theatre like the London Palladium or Shaftesbury Theatre, shelling out a little extra will make a difference. However, in more intimate venues like the Trafalgar Theatre or the Ambassadors Theatre, you can get away with a mid-price ticket if you’re reluctant to upgrade.

    Mid-tier budget

    Theatres are designed the way they are for a reason. Yes, there are premium seats that offer amazing views. But most of the theatre will have brilliant sight lines that cost significantly less. Seats at the edge and back of each tier will generally have a lower price. This is due to potential obstructions or viewing angles. For example, if you were to sit at the back of the Stalls at the Phoenix Theatre to see Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the Dress Circle’s overhang would block some of the projections and parts of the action. This may be a deal-breaker for some, but for others, it’s a worthy compromise.

    Affordable tickets

    Going to the theatre can cost the same price as going to the cinema. Many theatres offer tickets for as little as £7. If you are on a budget, Upper Circle tickets are a great option, as the steep angle can provide a good view. The lowest price tickets will be in the Gallery (if the theatre has one). 

    What are the best Stalls seats? 

    The Stalls are located on the ground level of the theatre and closest to the stage. This means you’re closer to the action but will have to look up slightly to see the actors. Some believe the front rows are the best, and though you do experience more of the live energy by sitting there, depending on the theatre, it’s not always the case. Sitting so close may lead to a limited viewing angle, with limited views of the back of the stage. 

    Most theatres have a gentle rake in the Stalls so sitting in the middle rows will provide a wider view. These are often considered the best seats in the house. However, as the rake isn’t as steep as the Circles, you are more likely to be obstructed by a fellow audience member’s head.

    What are the best Dress Circle seats?

    The first few rows of the Dress Circle are arguably the best seats at any theatre. With the clearest views and an elevated point of view, you’ll see every inch of the stage. One thing to keep in mind is that the front row of the Dress Circle may have limited legroom as there aren’t seats in front of you, resulting in less foot space.

    Best seats for those with accessibility needs

    Many theatres will have spaces available for wheelchair users. The location of accessible seats depends on the theatre. Unfortunately, as many theatres are in pre-war buildings, some will have limitations regarding access to the venue and facilities. Accessible tickets should be booked directly with your chosen theatre. The box office team will be able to discuss your options with you.

    Best seats for tall people

    Legroom is a heated topic in theatre. As most theatres were built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, rows are usually tight with very little legroom. For the long-limbed patrons, the best seats at the theatre are usually aisle seats. Circle and Balcony seats are typically narrower, with Stalls providing much more generous spaces for those pins. 

    Best seats for short people

    Though you may not have to worry about legroom, you may have to think about who’s in front of you. For children and shorter adults, Circle seating is probably the best due to its steep rake and clear sight lines.

