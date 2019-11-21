West End Waitress is closing up Nov 21, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This news is fresh out of the oven and whilst we’re excited to announce that Waitress at London’s Adelphi Theatre has been extended, we’re sad to say this will be the last extension. Waitress will have its final performance on 4 July 2020. At the end of the current West End season, the production will head out on an extensive tour of the UK before returning to the West End once more.

Waitress opened in the West End earlier this year, with previews in February and an official opening night on 7 March 2019. The show rapidly became a favourite, the hilarious romantic musical baking its way into our hearts, and we’ve enjoyed extensions time and time again. Today the news emerged that Waitress will be extending once more but this time with a final performance date attached. The production will see last bows taken at the Adelphi Theatre on 4 July 2020 before embarking on a UK tour with 32 cities announced. The producers plan for the musical to return to the West End post tour.

The Waitress cast

Waitress in London currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Joe Sugg as Ogie and Andrew Boyer as Earl. Hannah Tointon will take over the role of Dawn and Joel Montague will take over the role of Ogie from 2 December 2019. For 6-weeks only from 27 January until 7 March 2020 Waitress music and lyrics writer Sara Bareilles will star as Jenna alongside Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter; read more about this exciting casting news here.

What is Waitress about?

Jenna is a pie maker in a small time. Every day is a routine that consists of a whole load of flour, 27 freshly made pies and serving her troubles away. This waitress does mind the monotony though as it serves as an escape from her abusive husband that awaits at home. However, when she finds out she has more than just a pie in the oven, she looks to escape her loveless marriage via a nearby baking contest and her new gynaecologist. Will she find her perfect recipe for happiness?

