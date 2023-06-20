Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    We Caught The Cast Of The Crown Jewels Red-Handed

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    We caught the cast of The Crown Jewels red-handed as they rehearse ahead of their opening performance! Take a good long look at the images in our gallery, as this band of merry misfits will soon be on the run from crown and country, and who knows when they will be caught again? The historical heist will steal your heart as well as the crown jewels, when it opens at the Garrick Theatre on 7th July. Book your tickets today.

    What is The Crown Jewels about?

    Based on the farcical true story of Colonel Blood (that is his real name, as much as it sounds like a WWE pseudonym) this silly slapstick follows a band of unlikely burglars as they attempt to pull off the most audacious crime in modern history, to steal the crown jewels: in plain sight. An array of aristocrats and prominent members of the royal family are soon caught up in this right royal scandal as Charles II attempts to make an example out of those who try to belittle him. After all, no King likes people handling their crown jewels…

    Will the trio of turncoats successfully steal the loot, or will their criminal reign meet an abrupt end? There’s only one way to find out…

    The cast and creatives of The Crown Jewels

    Starring comedian Al Murray (Time Gentlemen Please, Live At The Apollo) as King Charles II in his West End debut, alongside Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off, Company) Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables, Heathers) Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Line Of Duty) Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat) Aidan McArdle (Jane Eyre, Mr Selfridge) and Tanvi Virmani (The Tempest, Life of Pi). Alongside Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman, Dedun Omole as Footman, Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman, Kieran Brown as Footman, and Emma Bown as Footman.

    The Crown Jewels is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble) and written by BAFTA award-winner Simon Nye (The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly)

    Book your tickets for The Crown Jewels today!

    Playing for a strictly limited run this summer, it would be criminal to miss this caper! Book your tickets now.

    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Text: 5 stars Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard, Independent, Financial Times, Metro, Tatler. Cabaret The Musical At The Kit Kat Club, book by Joe Masteroff, Music By John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Image: Cabaret performer against a blackbackground, she is wearing a gold dress, black gloves and red lipstick with black hair and lined eyebrows, she is looking backwards into the camera dramatically.

    Celebrities who have played Emcee in Cabaret over the years

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It’s 1930s Berlin and the Nazi party is on the rise, but remember old chum, there’s a place where pe... Read more

    5 stars

    Theatre Without The Drama: Unforgettable Plays At Unbelievable Prices

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Discover your new favourite show for less this summer with our unbelievable ticket offers on some of the most critica... Read more

    Text: Music. Mates. Good times. The Choir of Man. The slogan is white capital letters on a wooden sign, giving off a pub effect. The title is bold, red lettering that takes up half of the image. The image includes men in a pub, one is holding a guitar, one is holding a mop and they appear to be performing. The men in the background are doing various things, such as performing and throwing things to give off a chaotic effect. The walls are a dark blue colour and the floors are a black and white diamond pattern. In the corner is the Olivier award stamp.

    Happy Hour Has Been Extended, And New Patrons Will Be Propping Up The Bar!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    A host of new faces will be propping up the bar at Britain’s best boozer, as The Choir of Man welcomes a h... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies