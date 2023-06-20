We Caught The Cast Of The Crown Jewels Red-Handed Jun 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We caught the cast of The Crown Jewels red-handed as they rehearse ahead of their opening performance! Take a good long look at the images in our gallery, as this band of merry misfits will soon be on the run from crown and country, and who knows when they will be caught again? The historical heist will steal your heart as well as the crown jewels, when it opens at the Garrick Theatre on 7th July. Book your tickets today.

What is The Crown Jewels about?

Based on the farcical true story of Colonel Blood (that is his real name, as much as it sounds like a WWE pseudonym) this silly slapstick follows a band of unlikely burglars as they attempt to pull off the most audacious crime in modern history, to steal the crown jewels: in plain sight. An array of aristocrats and prominent members of the royal family are soon caught up in this right royal scandal as Charles II attempts to make an example out of those who try to belittle him. After all, no King likes people handling their crown jewels…

Will the trio of turncoats successfully steal the loot, or will their criminal reign meet an abrupt end? There’s only one way to find out…

The cast and creatives of The Crown Jewels

Starring comedian Al Murray (Time Gentlemen Please, Live At The Apollo) as King Charles II in his West End debut, alongside Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off, Company) Carrie Hope Fletcher (Les Misérables, Heathers) Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly, Line Of Duty) Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat) Aidan McArdle (Jane Eyre, Mr Selfridge) and Tanvi Virmani (The Tempest, Life of Pi). Alongside Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman, Dedun Omole as Footman, Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman, Kieran Brown as Footman, and Emma Bown as Footman.

The Crown Jewels is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Upstart Crow, Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble) and written by BAFTA award-winner Simon Nye (The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly)

Book your tickets for The Crown Jewels today!

Playing for a strictly limited run this summer, it would be criminal to miss this caper! Book your tickets now.