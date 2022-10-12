Venue and performance dates confirmed for Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show Oct 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas After selling out the Soho Theatre in London and the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, it has been confirmed that Liz Kingsman is bringing her daring and inventive One Woman Show to the Ambassadors Theatre London, for a six-week season from 13 December – 21 January 2022. To see a tongue-in-cheek comedy executed like never before, book tickets for Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show today!

About One Woman Show

Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show is anything but a standard solo performance. The nature of the production is a satirical take on the genre to which it lends its name. With Kingsman playing a hysterical and over-the-top version of herself, she narrates all of the elements of solo performances in a hilariously ironic way. This one-of-a-kind comedy has earned Kingsman a set of glowing 5-star reviews and has set her on the path to stage stardom, underlining the promising comedic genius within.

The brains behind One Woman Show

The concept of One Woman Show was born from Kingsman’s procrastination. As she was attempting to create a different manuscript, the rising popularity of the one-person show genre struck her and inspired her to begin writing.

Kingsman has played an impressive hand in the comedy genre. After being part of the comedy sketch trio Massive Dad, she has gone on to refine her writing and acting skills by taking part in shows such as Parlement on France 2 and Down From London (which she co-created). Her other acting roles include the ITV2 sitcom Timewasters, Netflix’s Borderline and the Channel 4 comedies Ballot Monkeys and Power Monkeys.

Adam Brace acts as Director. He is the Associate Director at Soho Theatre in London, where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art,

Liz Kingsman: One Woman Show tickets are available now

See Liz Kingsman in her one-woman spectacle at the Ambassadors Theatre.